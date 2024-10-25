Without a goal from open play in four games in all competitions and without a Premier League win in over a month, to say that Newcastle United's latest injury blow is one they could have done without would be a major understatement.

Newcastle injury news

Starting the season without both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, Newcastle already found themselves at a disadvantage before injuries to the likes of Alexander Isak only added to their woes. The Magpies are facing the consequences for failing to reinforce Eddie Howe's side throughout the summer transfer window, leading to an inevitable struggle for form.

Admittedly, it didn't seem as though their frontline was the issue, but just eight games in and that has so far been the case. Isak, although his short spell on the sidelines must be taken into account, has managed just one goal in six Premier League games in an incredibly disappointing record for a player of his quality.

The Swede was the star of the show last season, but has struggled to find his form whilst his strike partner is yet to even make a Premier League appearance in the current campaign in a run that is only set to continue.

According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Callum Wilson has suffered an injury setback and is now set to miss Newcastle's next three games having already been missing for the previous ten.

It did look as though Wilson was set to make his return sooner rather than later before another injury blow struck to leave the Magpies hoping to see Isak avoid yet another spell on the sidelines himself.

Into the final year of his contract at St James' Park, this current spell on the sidelines almost sums up Wilson's time in the Premier League as a whole. One of the more clinical strikers in English football, the former Bournemouth man has consistently struggled with injuries.

Games that "brilliant" Wilson will now miss

After yet another injury blow, Wilson will miss the next three Newcastle games at a time in which they could do with his clinical nature in front of goal more than ever. The Englishman's contract may be coming to an end next summer, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a role to play in the current campaign. With Isak out of form, Wilson must emerge from injury to enjoy one last dance at St James' Park.

Games Callum Wilson will miss Date Competition Chelsea vs Newcastle 27/10/2024 Premier League Newcastle vs Chelsea 30/10/2024 Carabao Cup Newcastle vs Arsenal 02/11/2024 Premier League

Howe will be well aware of just how big a miss Wilson has been and will continue to be in the next three games against two of the Premier League's top six. The Newcastle boss has often been full of praise for his forward, once saying via Chronicle Live: “He was outstanding like he has been whenever he has played this season, but he’s a brilliant player to have in the squad and what an impact."