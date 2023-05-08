Journalist Lee Ryder has slammed Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson after his 5/10 display against Arsenal on the weekend.

What's the latest on Callum Wilson and Newcastle United?

The Magpies' hopes of finishing inside the top four took a blow on Sunday at St James' Park as they lost to their Premier League rivals.

Indeed, Martin Odegaard's first-half strike was then compounded by an own goal from Fabian Schar as the Gunners picked up all three points away from home.

Despite the loss, Champions League qualification still looks likely for Newcastle who sit third in the division, three points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool despite having played one game fewer.

But manager Eddie Howe will no doubt be disappointed to have lost this big match and it seems as though one of his stars let him down on the day.

Indeed, in the player ratings for ChronicleLive, Ryder noted just how little Wilson managed to actually impact the game with his 5/10 display.

The journalist wrote: "Has been unbelievable of late. But didn't manage a shot and had just 19 touches."

How bad was Wilson against Arsenal?

It was actually a bit of an experiment for Howe to play Wilson upfront with Alexander Isak, as both were starting together for the first time.

However, this ploy failed in the eyes of Daily Mail journalist Daniel Matthews, who wrote: "But Wilson endured one of his quieter afternoons, while Isak threatened only in flashes before being moved to No 10. And then No 9 for the final 12 minutes after Wilson came off and the experiment was shelved."

And when you look at the stats on SofaScore, you can see that £46k-p/w Wilson didn't have the best performance up against the Arsenal backline.

Indeed, he actually finished the game having had fewer touches than Nick Pope. Indeed, the goalkeeper has 34 while the striker had only 17.

On top of that, Wilson was wasteful in possession giving the ball away 11 times and completing just 3/8 (38%) of his passes. While he didn't help win the ball back either, losing all four of his attempted ground duels.

After the game, manager Howe told the BBC that his team needed to do better at both end of the pitch, saying: "Missed chances. The moments were there for us. We had a lot in the game. They didn't go in and we are hugely frustrated with that part of our game. We probably didn't defend as well as we have for the majority of the season, either. We were good without being at our very best."

It's fair to say, Wilson didn't really help much with that on the day.