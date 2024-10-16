Ahead of their return to Premier League action against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, Newcastle United have reportedly received a second injury boost alongside Alexander Isak's return.

Newcastle injury news

After injuries controlled the narrative for much of Newcastle's last campaign and they failed to welcome further depth in the summer transfer window, concerns would have started to creep in when Eddie Howe was struggling for numbers once again before the international break. With defeat at Fulham followed by two draws against Manchester City and Everton, the Magpies desperately needed some reprieve.

Handed that break courtesy of the international break, Howe's side have since been handed the positive news of Isak's return to training ahead of their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

Newcastle have been without a goal in open play since his injury against Fulham four games ago, highlighting just how crucial a role he plays at St James' Park. As they look to get back to their best in front of goal, however, the Swede isn't the only one set to make a Newcastle return.

As reported by the Shields Gazette, Callum Wilson is also back in training and in line to make his return for the first time in five months against Brighton this weekend. The veteran forward has been sidelined all season, but is finally set to make his return and hand the Magpies much-needed depth behind Isak.

Howe confirmed the returns in his press conference, telling reporters: “I don't think they've been fit together for a sustained period for a long time. That's had a negative effect on us a team of course because they're two outstanding players, but also for themselves.

"They almost need each other to help propel them to their best performances. There's nothing like that pressure of someone else competing for your shirt or playing with you, because when they've played together they've done really well together, albeit we haven't seen it as much as we'd like.

“They're two hugely influential characters off the pitch as well. Callum we've talked about many times, his energy and positivity. Alex is a totally different character but there's an aura about him. We're a much better team when we have both players around.”

"Outstanding" Wilson still has role to play at Newcastle

Whilst his current £46,000-a-week contract is set to expire at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he'll put pen to paper on a new contract, Wilson still has a role to play at St James' Park this season, and an important one at that.

An experienced forward, had Wilson been available in Isak's absence then those draws against Manchester City and Everton, especially the latter, may have ended in three points.

As the festive fixtures approach, having both Isak and Wilson available should prove to be a major boost for Howe and Newcastle in pursuit of European qualification this season.