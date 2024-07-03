Despite the Saudi PIF’s takeover of Newcastle United back in 2021, the club can’t spend as much money as they would’ve hoped due to the Premier League’s PSR rules.

The current owners are one of the richest in world football, but despite the Magpies qualifying for the Champions League a couple of years ago, they are limited as to what they can spend on incomings.

It’s been the opposite with Eddie Howe’s side having to offload numerous talents just to avoid a points deduction during the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson are just two players who have had to be sacrificed to comply with the rules, but the club are still looking to part ways with multiple other first-team members to allow for more new additions at St James’ Park.

One player in particular could be sold during the transfer window, despite his impressive campaign last season in a year filled with various injury problems to various key squad members.

Newcastle trying to offload four first-team members

According to The Athletic, Newcastle tried to offload Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff before the PSR deadline on June 30th.

Market values of the players Newcastle tried to offload Ranking Player Market value #1 Sean Longstaff £21m #2 Miguel Almiron £17m #3 Callum Wilson £11m #4 Kieran Trippier £8m Stats via Transfermarkt

The club will undoubtedly still want to part ways with the quartet, in an attempt to improve the playing squad and try to mount a push for a return to the Champions League places.

Longstaff must be the first to be sacrificed out of the four, with Howe already having more effective options in the middle of the park.

He was a key member of the Magpies squad last season, maintaining his fitness whilst others struggled, featuring in 35 matches, scoring six goals and assisting on two occasions.

However, if the club are to achieve their ambitions of fighting with Europe’s elite, they must be brutal with their departures and invest in players who are able to take them to the next level.

The club could demand a decent fee for Longstaff’s services, especially when considering his current market value as a result of his consistent run in Newcastle’s first-team.

Sean Longstaff’s market value in 2024

The midfielder is a product of the Newcastle academy, with the club potentially able to make a decent profit on the 26-year-old in their battle to prevent a breach of FFP or PSR.

His market value has soared as a result of his run under boss Howe, with Longstaff now valued at £21m as per Transfermarkt.

His subsequent value is higher than the recently departed duo of Minteh and Anderson, with the pair currently valued at £13.5m and £13m respectively by Transfermarkt despite both leaving the club for a combined £68m, fees that are evidently considerably above their actual realistic value.

The fact the Toon were able to secure a £30m fee for a player who didn't play a single competitive minute for them is remarkable. Perhaps Longstaff, therefore, could fetch an even prettier penny? After all, it's very rare that players represent their true value in 2024.

Whilst he’s been an excellent servant for the Magpies since breaking into the first-team, unfortunately, the club have overtaken his level, with Longstaff potentially becoming a victim of success.

With Sandro Tonali set to return from his suspension and Joelinton back to full fitness, his game time on Tyneside will undoubtedly be limited next season, so the club need to brutally part ways to raise funds and allow him to gain valuable minutes elsewhere.