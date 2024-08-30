Newcastle United have been searching for a new right-winger all summer long, but with less than 24 hours remaining in the window, they are running out of time to secure any new additions.

Numerous players have been strongly linked with a move to St James’ Park, including Chelsea ace Noni Madueke - but after his hat-trick against Wolves coupled with his England call-up, it’s highly unlikely he’ll be making the move to Tyneside.

The deal for the youngster appeared to be edging closer just a couple of weeks ago, with reports of Madueke even agreeing personal terms with Eddie Howe’s side.

After Marc Guehi’s proposed move fell through, the club will undoubtedly still be targeting a move for a new centre-back but it could allow them to split their investment and target a new attacker to complete the Magpies’ attack.

As a result, one player could be shipped out of St James’ before tonight’s deadline, with the club still willing to cut ties despite his lengthy spell at the club.

Miguel Almiron’s future at Newcastle

Miguel Almiron is now something of a long-serving figure at Newcastle, after joining the club in a then-club-record deal from Atlanta United back in 2019.

He’s provided some magic moments in the club’s black and white colours, but most crucially during the 2022/23 campaign, where the Magpies secured a Champions League place for the first time in two decades as he scored 11 league goals.

However, he’s since lost form and been touted with various moves away from St James’ - including a return to the MLS to join Charlotte FC - but a deal was never agreed, with the Paraguayan still currently a Newcastle player.

Despite the lack of time remaining in the window, Fulham have recently monitored the 30-year-old over a potential move, with a deal for the winger potentially going down to the wire.

He may be sent packing after making 211 appearances for the club, potentially being replaced by one player who’s currently on Newcastle’s radar.

Why Ferran Torres should replace Miguel Almiron

In recent days, Newcastle have moved closer to a deal for Barcelona ace Ferran Torres, with rumours suggesting the Magpies have tabled an offer for the Spanish forward.

The 24-year-old, who earns a reported £165k-per-week as per Capology, only joined the Catalan side back in January 2022 for a fee in the region of £55m but could be set to depart the LaLiga giants as a result of their current financial situation.

He would be a huge upgrade on Almiron, with the Euro 2024 winner producing an array of impressive stats across the board in 2023/24.

How Torres & Almiron compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Torres Almiron Games played 29 33 Goals + assists 9 7 Shots taken 2.8 1.9 Shot-on-target accuracy 40% 29% Shot-creating actions 3.9 2.4 Crosses completed 1.6 1.1 Goals + assists per game 0.7 0.2 Stats via FBref

The “world-class” talent, as described by former boss Xavi Hernandez, registered more combined goals and assists last season, despite featuring in five fewer games than the Paraguayan - an example of his added qualities in attacking areas.

Torres also managed more shots per 90 whilst also managing a higher shot-on-target accuracy rate - showcasing the threat that the Spaniard poses should he make the move to Tyneside.

The former Manchester City ace has also completed more crosses, allowing for the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon to increase their own goal tallies as well as his own.

A move for Torres would certainly spell the end for Almiron at St James’ with Torres providing an upgrade on the winger for Howe’s side.

If the club are to reach the heights they achieved two years ago, numerous elite-level talents are required, with Torres fitting the bill perfectly - potentially completing the club’s already impressive forward line.