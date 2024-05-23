Newcastle United travelled all the way to Australia to face fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in a post-season friendly on Tuesday, just days after the 2023/24 campaign drew to a close.

Eddie Howe’s side managed to claim a 1-1 draw against Ange Postecoglou’s outfit, eventually winning the game on penalties, in a meeting that featured various young talents.

Alex Murphy and Garang Kuol were just two of the Magpies youngsters who featured during the encounter, allowing the boss to have an added look at his talents before making any decisions about their immediate futures.

The latter has endured a tricky loan spell away from St James’ Park this season, only managing one goal in 15 appearances during his temporary stint at Eredivise side FC Volendam, who suffered a return back to the second tier after two years in the Dutch top-flight.

However, one other youth talent was handed an opportunity down under, with his performance certainly giving Howe food for thought about his future during the 2024/25 campaign.

Joe White’s stats against Tottenham Hotspur

Following his loan spell at Crewe Alexandra for the first half of the 2023/24 campaign, midfielder Joe White was recalled in January to provide squad depth following the club’s awful injury record.

He made four brief substitute appearances, for the Magpies before being handed the opportunity to play for 45 minutes in the second half against Spurs yesterday.

The 21-year-old replaced Brazilian midfielder Joelinton at the break, with the first-team regular still building up his fitness levels following his recent return from his long-term thigh issue.

White grabbed the opportunity with both hands, completing 100% of the 14 passes he attempted in the meeting - finishing the game with the best pass completion rate of any player who played at least 45 minutes.

The youngster also impressed out of possession for the Magpies, winning three tackles and making two interceptions during the score draw in Australia.

Joe White's stats against Tottenham Statistics Tally Minutes played 45 Passes completed 14/14 (100%) Tackles 3 Interceptions 2 Duels won 3/5 (60%) Stats via Sofascore

He also won three out of the five duels that he entered, demonstrating his qualities at both ends of the pitch for Howe’s side - earning a 6/10 match rating from the Shields Gazette's Dominic Scurr.

Despite it only being a friendly, it was a very impressive display for the Newcastle talent, with his performance potentially allowing the club to avoid splashing the cash on one midfielder during the summer window.

Why Joe White must be unleashed in 24/25

Although it would be an almighty jump from League Two to the Premier League, White's outing against top-flight opposition is evidence he can thrive when called upon.

Newcastle announced they suffered losses of over £70m during the previous financial year, with any signings potentially pending on outgoings before being completed.

Howe’s side have previously been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, but with his excellent campaign - in which he supplied 15 league goals and assists - the playmaker there’s no surprise that he would cost the Magpies upwards of £50m this summer.

It wouldn’t be unheard of for the club to stick with and trust youth players as demonstrated with Lewis Miley and Elliot Anderson during the 2023/24 season, with the “creative” White, as described by Howe himself, potentially the next on the conveyer belt of youth players who can cement their place in the first-team - thus removing the need to splash the cash on the likes of Gibbs-White.

The club still have multiple friendly matches of their current post-season tour, with Howe desperately needing another look at the youngster to evaluate his chances of featuring under him at St James’ next season.