Despite scoring 85 goals in the Premier League last season, Eddie Howe is aiming to improve his Newcastle United forward line ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Alexander Isak finished the campaign as the Magpies’ top scorer, scoring on 21 occasions in the league, and finishing as the division’s third-highest scorer.

Anthony Gordon enjoyed his best campaign in a Newcastle shirt, achieving double figures in goals and assists for the first time in his career.

However, despite the duo’s respective successes last season, the club are looking to further bolster the attacking trio, with Miguel Almiron unable to replicate his form from the season prior.

Newcastle’s attempts to bolster the forward line

In recent days, Howe’s side have been credited with an interest in signing Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry.

There have been doubts about the 29-year-old’s future in Germany after the arrival of French forward Michael Olise, prompting rumours of a potential £40m exit from the Bundesliga side.

However, a report claimed that Gnabry had no interest in joining the Magpies this summer, with the forward wanting to stay and fight for his place in Munich.

The former Arsenal youngster would’ve undoubtedly provided added quality to Howe’s already potent attack, but it appears that he may have to explore other options if he is to improve his forward line.

The club have previously been linked with a move to sign one Premier League talent, with Howe and Newcastle needing to reignite the interest and test the waters over a possible move to Tyneside this summer.

How Gibbs-White compares to Gnabry

A few weeks ago, journalist Ignazio Genuardi claimed Newcastle are targeting Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White during the summer transfer window, but Nuno Espírito Santo’s side are holding out for at least £50m.

He’s impressed since his £25m move to the Reds, registering 15 goals and assists last season, over three times more than Gnabry could muster during the same campaign.

Gibbs-White is a very versatile talent who can either feature as a number eight, ten, or even on either side of a three-man attack, with his tally of 80 progressive carries fitting perfectly into the hands of current Newcastle man Bruno Guimaraes, who has excelled with his ball-winning abilities.

The Brazilian won 53 tackles last season, before showcasing his excellent ball-playing abilities that saw him complete 1924 passes, at a completion rate of 85% - a figure that could allow Gibbs-White to cause carnage in the final third.

How Gibbs-White compares to Gnabry in 2023/24 Statistics Gibbs-White Gnabry Games 37 10 Goals + assists 15 4 Progressive carries 80 23 Progressive passes 170 23 Tackles 36 8 Interceptions 17 3 Stats via FBref

However, Gibbs-White, who’s been dubbed as a “gamechanger” by scout EBL, has also excelled defensively, winning nearly five times more tackles than Gnabry, whilst completing five times more interceptions than the German.

His versatility could be huge for Howe, with his side needing squad depth in multiple key areas, whilst also adding huge quality to the Magpies ranks.

Whilst it may be disappointing for the club to miss out on Gnabry, the Forest ace would be a potential upgrade, allowing Guimaraes to flourish further whilst also helping the club improve their chances of pushing for a Champions League spot.