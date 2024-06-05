This summer is a crucial one for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United if they are to make a return to Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Magpies have built a brilliant foundation with a very competitive squad for the Premier League, but injuries have decimated the squad during the previous season, restricting the club to a seventh placed finish and missing out on any European football.

Fixture congestion undoubtedly contributed to Newcastle’s bloated injury list, with the lack of squad depth being highlighted at multiple points during the season.

New additions are desperately needed at St James’ Park during the off-season, bolstering Howe’s squad, matching his and the Saudi PIF’s ambitions to become one of the best clubs in world football.

Lloyd Kelly is set to arrive on a free transfer on Tyneside in the coming weeks, but he could be followed by one other player after the Magpies missed out on Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo - who has opted to join Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Newcastle interested in signing Champions League talent

According to Graeme Bailey, Newcastle are battling Aston Villa for the signature of Atlético Madrid centre-back Mario Hermoso ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The 28-year-old Spaniard looks set to depart Diego Simeone’s side on a free transfer during the off-season, after failing to agree a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The report also goes on to state that despite the Magpies’ interest, Unai Emery’s side remain the favourites for his signature, with Champions League football undoubtedly the key factor to the Villans’ transfer bid.

Despite Villa leading the race, Newcastle have the money to present a huge offer to the defender, with Hermoso potentially being the perfect partner for current Magpie talent Sven Botman.

Why Hermoso could be the perfect Botman partner

Hermoso, who is valued at £21m as per Transfermarkt, has proven to be an excellent defender for Atlético over recent years, proving himself to be an all-round centre-back.

Although he's played nearly double the games of Botman in 2023/24, the Spaniard has produced some excellent numbers that would certainly transform Howe’s defence in the years ahead.

The 28-year-old managed 39 progressive carries - over one per 90 - whilst Botman failed to complete a single one, proving Hermoso is more comfortable with the ball at his feet than the Dutchman.

How Hermoso compares to Botman in 2023/24 Statistics Hermoso Botman Games 31 17 Progressive carries 39 0 Progressive passes 177 35 Tackles 46 20 Interceptions 30 9 Recoveries 168 70 Stats via FBref

The Spaniard has also averaged over five times more progressive passes than the current Newcastle defender, showcasing his ability to play out from the back if and when required should he move to Tyneside.

He’s also managed more than double the amount of tackles, and over three times more interceptions - all evidence of what a quality addition he would be to Howe’s squad.

Whilst the Magpies are behind in the race to sign the 6 foot "revelation" - as hailed by writer Zach Lowy in the past - they must push hard to replicate a deal for Bruno Guimaraes, which saw the club sign a top talent despite not featuring in a European competition.

At times last season, the defence was the Magpies’ weak spot, hardly a surprise given the number of injury problems.

However, if they are to combat such issues, they simply must aim for players who would be an upgrade on the current first-team members, with Hermoso having the ability to transform Howe’s backline with his defensive and ball-playing capabilities.