Ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been working tirelessly to try and bolster his side in the attempt to return to some form of European competition.

The goalkeeper department has been a cause for concern for the Magpies, with number one Nick Pope missing over four months of the campaign due to a shoulder injury.

He was subsequently replaced by backup shot-stopper Martin Dubravka, who looked shaky at times and unable to match the quality demanded by a side pushing to finish inside the Champions League places.

As a result, Howe has been desperately delving into the market to find a suitable upgrade on the pair, with Giorgi Mamardashvili looking the main target at one point.

However, Newcastle refused to meet the £35m valuation of the Georgian, with the club exploring other options as a result in their hunt for a new shot-stopper.

Newcastle's current goalkeeping situation

In recent weeks, the Magpies have ramped up their efforts to sign Burnley's James Trafford, following the Clarets’ relegation back to the Championship.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the club have already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old, but the two sides remain some distance away from agreeing a fee for his services.

Howe’s side were claimed to have had a £15m bid rejected for the former England U21 international, but Burnley are demanding a higher fee to make a profit on the signing, with former side Manchester City having a 20% sell-on fee.

Whilst Trafford has the potential to turn into an excellent Premier League goalkeeper, with the deal seemingly at a standstill, Newcastle may have to continue to explore other options if they are to bolster their ranks.

The club have also previously been linked with another talented goalkeeper, potentially needing to re-open talks for his signature, proving to be a better option than Howe’s current preferred choice.

Newcastle can forget Trafford in move for talented goalkeeper

Since the end of the 2023/24 season, Newcastle have been linked with a move for out-of-favour Arsenal ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale, who could be allowed to leave the Emirates this summer.

He’s fallen down the pecking order, losing his number one spot to David Raya, with Ramsdale needing a fresh start to reach his full potential.

Despite his lack of game time, he’s still managed to feature a handful of times in the Premier League, producing an array of better stats than Howe’s main target.

He’s managed to concede fewer goals per 90 over the course of the last 12 months, also managing to achieve a higher pass completion rate than Trafford despite his ball-playing abilities.

How Trafford & Ramsdale compare in 2023/24 Statistics Ramsdale Trafford Games 6 28 Goals against per 90 0.8 2.2 Pass accuracy 70% 66% Clean sheet percentage 33% 7% Crosses stopped 17% 7% Stats via FBref

The “world-class” Arsenal talent, as described by former professional footballer Steve Nicol, has also demonstrated his quality without the ball, claiming 17% of the crosses into the box compared to Trafford’s tally of just 7%.

Ramsdale would undoubtedly be a huge upgrade on any of the club's current goalkeepers, given his proven quality in the Premier League, with Howe needing to push for a move to sign the 26-year-old ahead of Trafford if they have any ambitions of pushing for a Champions League spot next season.