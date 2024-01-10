Prior to the PIF takeover back in 2021, the main aim for Newcastle United was to buy players to help them survive in the Premier League. Often, this led to puzzling recruitment and a hangover of players who weren't good enough to play in the top flight.

However, now the club can go out in the transfer market and sign players who are young, hungry and have incredibly high ceilings such as Sven Botman, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento.

Eddie Howe is reportedly keen to put this recruitment strategy to work once more before the January window passes.

Newcastle United transfer news - Joshua Zirkzee

According to a report from TuttoBolognaWeb, Newcastle are interested in signing Bologna's dynamite Dutch centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee before the winter window slams shut. The outlet are claiming that the Magpies face stiff competition from the likes of English rivals Manchester United and Italian duo AC Milan and Juventus for the striker's signature.

Having signed in 2022 from Bayern Munich for a reported £8.6m, Zirkzee has been in fine form for the Rossoblu this season under Thiago Motta and the manager even described his 22-year-old sensation as an "extraordinary" player.

Zirkzee spent several years with the Bundesliga giants, coming up through Die Roten's academy, but scored just four goals in 17 appearances.

The in-demand talent struggled to break into Bayern's side as a result of being behind goal-machine Robert Lewandowski in the pecking order. However, the former Netherlands U21 international has reignited his career at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, garnering interest from Newcastle in the process, and reportedly has a release clause of £34m - although this is only valid for his former employers at the Allianz Arena.

Joshua Zirkzee's stats this season

Callum Wilson is no longer the main man at St. James' Park anymore, that title is now held by Alexander Isak who is Newcastle's top goalscorer this season with 13 goals. The England international hasn't started a game for the Magpies since before Christmas and only has one goal in his last nine appearances in the black and white stripes.

With Wilson now on the wrong side of 30, as he's set to turn 32 in February, Howe may be considering the long-term future of his forward department and whether Wilson can continue to play at the intensity he requires from his centre-forwards. Zirkzee has scored the same number of goals as Wilson this season, with eight goals apiece, but the Dutchman has four assists to the Newcastle striker's one, meaning he adds that something extra when leading the line.

Furthermore, Zirkzee looks like a more well-rounded frontman statistically in comparison to Wilson which has seemingly piqued Howe's interest.

Per 90 Metrics Joshua Zirkzee Callum Wilson Goals 0.41 0.65 Expected Goals 0.3 0.75 Assists 0.21 0.08 Expected Assists 0.07 0.03 Progressive Passes 2.71 0.56 Progressive Carries 1.3 0.84 Key Passes 1.41 0.56 Passes To Final 1/3 1.36 0.19 Passes To Penalty Area 0.85 0.09 Stats via FBref

Zirkzee has been a better finisher than Wilson this season based on the outperformance of his xG, but the young striker is certainly a far more creative player and could help get Newcastle's frontline firing again.

Toon fans may also recall the last time Newcastle signed a highly-rated Dutch centre-forward back in 2004 by the name of Patrick Kluivert.

The Barcelona and Ajax legend went on to record 13 goals and two assists for the Geordie outfit in 37 appearances, having also had experience in Italy's top flight before his move, with then-boss Sir Bobby Robson describing the deal as "one of the most significant signings in Newcastle in many years"

Despite his time at St James' Park having only been brief - as he merely lasted a season before joining Valencia - the 6 foot 3 ace still managed to make an impact, having been hailed as a "special player" by ex-teammate, Jermain Jenas.

Zirkzee - who is also an imposing frontman like Kluivert, at 6 foot 4 - has the chance to be even better than his compatriot on Tyneside.