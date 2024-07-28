Newcastle will be looking to bounce back in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, having lost their Champions League spot, finishing 7th this season, and actually missing out on European football all together, thanks to Manchester United's FA Cup victory.

Eddie Howe has already bolstered his side with the free transfers of Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy, along with Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest, and Lewis Hall becoming a permanent transfer from Chelsea.

But Newcastle are continuing to scour the market, with big speculation already emerging of their interest in Noni Madueke, and supposed agreed terms between the player and club.

Newcastle transfer news

According to a recent report from HITC, Newcastle are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the situation of Nottingham Forest fullback, Neco Williams. Other clubs include West Ham, Manchester United, Tottenham, AC Milan, and Bayer Leverkusen.

It is believed Williams' ability to feature on both the left and right is a 'major appeal' for the interested clubs, but Forest are insistent not to let him leave the club this summer.

Williams made 32 appearances for Forest last season in all competitions, providing one assist, totaling 1,996 minutes, and contributing to three clean sheets.

The full-back could be a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who Football Insider recently reported the club are open to offers for amid interest from teams in Saudi Arabia. This means that it could be bye-bye to the experienced Englishman and hello to the Welsh whiz.

Williams and Madueke right-sided duo

The arrival of Williams would also fair well for Newcastle's other reported incoming, Noni Madueke. Forming a duo on that right-hand side, the pair could offer balance to each other's game, and provide a real attacking threat to be feared.

Madueke made 34 appearances for Chelsea last season in all competitions, scoring eight goals, providing three assists, and totaling 1,593 minutes. Four of those 11 goal contributions came in Chelsea's final six Premier League fixtures, showing his upturn in form towards the back end of the campaign.

Williams vs Trippier Comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Williams Trippier Progressive Carries 2.64 1.41 Progressive Passes 2.58 6.52 Successful Take-Ons 1.04 0.62 Tackles 3.79 2.23 Interceptions 1.21 0.95 Blocks 2.42 1.60 Clearances 2.91 2.29 Aerials Won 1.70 1.08 Stats taken from FBref

Described as "relentless" by Leanne Prescott, Williams' energy and persistance to win the ball back, and be involved on both sides of the ball is a massive asset of his play. This is seen from his high number of progressive carries and successful take-ons, but also his defensive actions such as tackles, interceptions and blocks.

Trippier, in comparison, is more of a creative passer, averaging 6.52 progressive passes per 90, and offers a lot of threat from set-pieces, but doesn't have the same engine and duality of Williams, meaning his defensive actions take a slight dip, and his ability to drive forwards with the ball is not as good as Williams.

By pairing Williams with Madueke, you get the defensive balance needed for Madueke to play higher up, and unleash his attacking weapons, whilst also having late-arriving overlapping and underlapping runs, to support Madueke's attacking options, and cause defenders issues.

This duo would add pace and dynamism to Newcastle's right-hand side, whilst not negatively affecting their defensive output, and ability to control the game.