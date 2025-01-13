Newcastle United have lofty ambitions this season. Missing out on qualification for the Champions League this term will have hurt Eddie Howe and his men, especially as they tasted the highs of the competition following a fourth place finish during 2022/23.

As such, the Magpies will need to strengthen their squad this month to reach Europe’s premier club competition, especially with so many good teams in the Premier League battling it out for the top four.

Howe can take solace in the fact he has perhaps two of the finest attacking talents in the top flight, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon performing wonderfully this season.

The duo have arguably kept the Toon in with a fighting chance of securing a Champions League spot for next term, plus with a shout of ending their 70-year major trophy drought.

The 2-0 win over Arsenal in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final will have the supporters dreaming of another Wembley appearance.

If they manage to keep Isak fit for the next six months, Newcastle will have every chance of achieving everything Howe set out to do this season.

Alexander Isak’s amazing season in numbers

Last season, the Swedish sensation scored 25 goals in all competitions for the club. It might not have been enough to secure them European football, but if it wasn't for his ability in front of goal, Newcastle may have finished outside the top half of the table.

After a slow start – registering just one goal until the end of October in the Premier League – Isak has been on fire recently. Indeed, he has netted a goal in every one of the club’s previous seven league games, with the highlight being a hat-trick against Ipswich Town.

Across his 18 league matches, the former Borussia Dortmund striker scores a goal every 113 minutes, averages 3.1 shots per game and currently has a goal conversion rate of 24%.

Furthermore, when compared to his fellow peers in the Premier League, Isak truly shows how good he is.

This term, the striker ranks in the top 5% of strikers for non-penalty goals (0.8), the top 8% for total shots (3.38) and shot-creating actions (3.69) and in the top 18% for touches in the opposition penalty area (6.34) per 90 minutes, which is yet more evidence of his talents, establishing himself as one of the best strikers in the top flight.

With Gordon so often acting as a provider, imagine the club having another player who could supply Isak the way the former Everton starlet does.

Alexander Isak's PL stats for Newcastle United Metric 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Goals 10 21 13 Shots per game 2.3 2.8 3.1 Scoring frequency (minutes) 152 108 113 Goal conversion percentage 20% 27% 24% Big chances created 2 5 7 Via Sofascore

There are still a few weeks left in the transfer window. Could the Magpies secure the signature of a player who was arguably among one of Europe’s finest just two seasons ago?

Newcastle eye move for Serie A sensation

According to French publication L’Equipe, Newcastle have emerged as a surprise name in the race for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratkskhelia during the winter window, yet PSG are the firm favourite to sign him.

While the French giants lead the race, they currently have some reservations with regard to the finances of the deal, which may just open the door slightly for the Magpies to pounce.

If Howe wanted to add some star quality to his first-team squad, it would cost the club around €80m (£68m) to make it happen. For this sort of money, however, they would be bringing in a player who is at the very peak of his powers and could sparkle in the Premier League.

Still only 23, the Georgian has plenty of scope to improve further. Is Newcastle the ideal club for him?

Why Kvaratkskhelia could be a dream signing for Isak

Kvaratkskhelia became a household name during his maiden season in Serie A for Napoli. Having joined the club from Dinamo Batuni in the summer of 2022, the winger was outstanding as the Naples side captured their first league title since the days of Diego Maradona.

In 34 league games, the 23-year-old netted 12 goals while recording ten assists. Additionally, he averaged 1.6 key passes and succeeded with 2.2 dribbles per game along with creating 14 big chances in what was a stunning way to announce his arrival in a top-five league.

During that campaign, football talent scout Jacek Kulig lauded the player as “unstoppable” and it is hard to argue against that.

Another 20 goal contributions followed last season, although Napoli couldn’t make it back-to-back Scudetto triumphs, falling down to tenth place in what was a disappointing campaign.

He might not have been as productive during the current season, scoring just five goals in Serie A, but his side are occupying the top spot in the league at the time of writing.

When compared to his positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues, Kvaratkskhelia currently ranks in the top 1% for total shots (3.95), the top 18% for successful take-ons (2.67) and in the top 9% for progressive carries (5.78) per 90 over the previous 365 days.

These statistics could allow the winger to shine in the Premier League, while Isak can hit new heights if he plays ahead of the Georgian, that’s for sure.

His ability to move the ball into the final third will give Isak more chances in front of goal and this will only improve Newcastle’s league standing.

At this moment in time, bringing in the Napoli star may seem like a pipe dream, but if they can provide a decent pitch to the player and his agent of the direction that Howe wants to take the club, they may just have a chance of signing him.

If they do secure his signature, it would signal a massive statement of intent by sporting director Paul Mitchell and could be the catalyst which helps the Magpies make a return to the Champions League next season.