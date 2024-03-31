Newcastle United have failed to build on the progress they showed last season as they currently remain way off the top four in the Premier League table.

It's safe to say that injuries have played their part throughout the 2023/24 campaign, with Eddie Howe rueing the fact his squad has been disrupted, which has prevented them from taking the next step - with Jamaal Lascelles the latest to be struck down.

Unless results drastically change, the Magpies may find themselves missing out on European football altogether next season, which could potentially have ramifications with regard to the transfer market.

Will players want to join the club if they are not in continental competition? As Howe looks to strengthen his first team squad over the summer.

Newcastle United transfer news

Since being taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund in October 2021, the club have managed to attract players such as Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordan, with plenty more in the pipeline if Howe has his way.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via Transfer News 24/7), the Magpies are showing interest in OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of the summer window opening in a few months.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are also keen on luring the player from France this summer, with the North East appearing to be way down in the pecking order considering their league status at present.

Nice have set an asking price of around £40m if any club wishes to sign him, and this is certainly within Newcastle’s budget.

The club have enjoyed plenty of success by signing players from France previously, especially with one current first-team player emerging as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League – Bruno Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes' statistics at Newcastle United

The Brazilian joined the Magpies in January 2020 – just months after their takeover – from Lyon for a transfer fee in the region of £40m.

This move signalled a big statement of intent by the club that they were ready to challenge the elite and begin to move towards the top six.

Bruno Guimaraes' stats this season Metric Champions League Premier League Goals 0 3 Assists 1 5 Key passes per game 0.8 1.5 Big chances created 1 8 Accurate passes per game 39.3 52.4 Via Sofascore

Five goals and one assist during his first six months at Newcastle proved that he was going to be an excellent signing, before taking his game to the next level last term.

The club finished fourth in the top flight, with Guimaraes scoring four times and grabbing five assists. Not only that, but the 26-year-old also ranked first for accurate passes per game (43.1) among his teammates in the Premier League, along with ranking second for key passes per game (1.3), fourth for successful dribbles per game (1.4) and first for tackles per game (2.4), clearly showcasing his talents across a wide range of metrics.

He has continued this form in the current team, adding eight goal contributions in the league from the heart of the midfield, and much of Newcastle's success depends on whether the former Lyon gem remains at his peak.

It is clear Howe struck gold by signing Guimaraes two years ago. Could he repeat this coup by securing Todibo’s signature during the summer transfer window?

Jean-Clair Todibo’s statistics this season for Nice

The 24-year-old has missed only four Ligue 1 matches for his club this term, showing a solid level of consistency which suggests he could become a mainstay in the Newcastle starting XI should he make the move.

Todibo’s performances have been impressive this term, showcasing his passing and defensive abilities on a regular basis. Across his 22 league matches, the defender has completed an impressive 90% of his passes per game while averaging 98.4 touches, showing that he is willing to get involved at all times.

Todibo has also won 58% of his total duels per game while making two tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 3.5 clearances per game, showing plenty of evidence that his defensive skills are something Howe desperately needs.

The Frenchman was hailed as a “Rolls Royce” of a defender by talent scout Antonio Mango and with the player standing at 6 foot 3, his physical presence could be another main bonus for Howe.

When compared to his positional peers, Todibo currently ranks in the top 8% for progressive passes per 90 (5.52), the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90 (0.69) and the top 17% for progressive carries per 90 (1.04), demonstrating his forward-thinking capabilities and ability to bring the ball out from the back with ease.

Newcastle have conceded 48 top flight goals this term – the ninth-worst total in the division – which is a clear indicator that Howe must improve his defensive options ahead of next season.

Sven Botman could be an ideal partner for Todibo next season, although he is out injured having suffered another ACL injury which will require surgery.

How Todibo could fit in at Newcastle

Like the Frenchman, Botman also has a wonderful passing ability, evidenced by the fact he currently has a 91% pass success rate in the Premier League this season, along with winning 62% of his total duels per game, losing possession just 6.2 times per game and making 1.2 tackles each match.

These statistics prove that he could form a formidable duo with Todibo at the heart of the Newcastle defence, with the pair extremely suited to each other considering their attributes.

Howe will miss the 24-year-old during the final few weeks of this season and the opening months of 2024/25, thus heightening the need for another centre-back during the summer transfer window.

If the former Bournemouth manager can fight off the likes of Liverpool and Man United for Todibo’s signature, he will be significantly improving his starting XI.

Once Botman returns to the field, the pair could be the defensive duo that Howe has wanted, and they could return Newcastle to the top four once again, securing qualification for the Champions League.

As previously mentioned, this could depend on how the club ends the season. With ties against Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Everton to come over the coming weeks, they will need to be at their very best to finish in as high a position as possible.