After narrowly missing out on a second consecutive European campaign, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side are on the lookout for reinforcements within his squad.

Deals for Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly appear to be nearing completion, with Howe adding two excellent centre-back options to his already impressive outfit.

Numerous outgoings are also expected at St James’ Park, as the Magpies look to offload some of the deadwood currently plying their trade on Tyneside.

Miguel Almiron has constantly been linked with a move away from the club, with the Paraguayan free to leave should the club receive a reasonable fee for hosting signature.

Should he leave, the Magpies would certainly need another body within their forward line to support the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon who have both managed to get into double figures in the Premier League this season.

However, one player has already been linked with a big-money move to St James’, but Howe’s side may face very tough competition in the battle to win the race for his signature.

Newcastle interested in signing Championship star

According to a report from the Daily Mail earlier this month, Newcastle are believed to be battling Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa for the signing of Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The 22-year-old has been exceptional this season and has become a vital player for Leeds in the Championship scoring 19 goals and registering nine assists in the competition, in which they fell just short of promotion after a 1-0 defeat to Southampton at Wembley.

His tally of 28 goals and assists this campaign ranks him third in the division for most combined goal contributions, with Summerville only behind Sammie Szmodics and former Magpie Adam Armstrong in the standings.

Football Insider has more recently reported this week that Daniel Farke's side will desperately need to raise funds following their play-off final defeat, with the Dutch winger potentially available for a fee around the £40m mark this summer.

Whilst Newcastle themselves need to be cautious with their spending this summer, Summerville would be an excellent addition, and one that could follow in the footsteps of one current first-team member.

Why Newcastle must repeat Gordon masterclass

Despite playing in a lower-quality division this season, the Dutch winger has produced some excellent stats, many of which would be hugely beneficial to Howe’s side should they win the race for his services this summer.

Summerville has averaged 2.5 successful take-ons per 90 in the Championship for Farke's side, a figure that ranks him within the top 9% of all attackers in England’s second tier.

The “sensational” 22-year-old, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also averaged 6.1 shot-creating actions - ranking him in the top 1% of all players in the division, demonstrating his qualities in the attacking third.

The club previously forked out a similar fee of £45m for fellow winger Gordon in 2023, with the former Everton man excelling in the Premier League this season under Howe’s guidance.

However, despite bagging 12 goals in all competitions for the Magpies in 2023/24, Summerville has blown him out of the water, scoring nine more than the England international.

Gordon vs Summerville in 2023/24 - all competitions Statistics Gordon Summerville Games 48 49 Goals 12 21 Assists 11 10 G+A per 90 0.47 0.63 Expected xG 10.22 16.41 Stats via FotMob

The Dutchman has more goals and assists, subsequently producing more contributions per 90, with the club needing to pursue a move for the Leeds talent.

Whilst Gordon has nailed down the left-wing position, the right-hand side needs huge improvement if Howe’s side are to compete for a Champions League spot once again next season.

All of Summerville’s stats show how threatening he is in the final third, with the club desperately needing to replicate the deal for Gordon with the youngster, forking out a huge fee and giving him consistent top-flight minutes to allow him to reach his full potential.