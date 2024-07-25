There’s no denying that since the Saudi PIF’s takeover of Newcastle United back in 2021, the Magpies have had more money to spend on improving their squad.

Boss Eddie Howe has spent upwards of £300m since his appointment, but their recruitment has been fantastic, allowing the club to feature in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Signings of players such as Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have allowed for a rapid progression on the field, with the latter registering 21 goal contributions, resulting in interest from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea this summer.

Newcastle’s shrewd business this summer has continued with the addition of centre-back Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth on a free transfer after his contract expired back at the end of June.

However, despite the latest addition in the defensive department, the Magpies boss wants more reinforcements, including one player who’s free to leave his current club.

Newcastle want £30m defensive ace this summer

According to GIVEMESPORT, Newcastle are one of the teams in the race to sign Chelsea centre-back Trevor Chalobah this summer.

The 25-year-old, who made 13 Premier League appearances last season, also has admirers from Manchester United and West Ham United amid a potential summer exit from Enzo Maresca’s side.

Chalobah wasn’t included in the Blues’ trip to the US, with journalist Graeme Bailey also confirming that the defender won’t be included in the club’s Premier League list ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that he could be available for £30m this summer, a bargain considering his comparison to a top-level Premier League talent.

Why Chalobah has been compared to Saliba

Should the Magpies secure a deal for the former England youth international, it wouldn’t be the first time they have done business with Chelsea in recent years.

Just last summer, Howe’s side completed a deal to sign left-back Lewis Hall from the Blues on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy for £28m.

The youngster managed 18 league appearances under Howe last campaign, scoring his first Premier League goal against Manchester United - looking to be a great investment for the present and the future.

12 months on, the Magpies have been presented with another opportunity to replicate their masterclass in signing Hall, with Chalobah having undeniable quality, especially when analysing his stats from the 2023/24 campaign.

According to FBref, Chalobah is ranked as a similar player to Arsenal’s star defender William Saliba - a reflection of how impressive he’s been for his boyhood club despite his limited minutes.

How Chalobah & Saliba compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Chalobah Saliba Appearances 13 38 Progressive carries 0.5 0.4 Tackles won 1.1 0.7 Clearances 4.8 2.1 Interceptions 0.8 0.8 Stats via FBref

The comparison isn’t far-fetched at all when comparing their respective stats from the last 12 months, with the Chelsea "soldier", as dubbed by former boss Graham Potter, matching or even beating the Frenchman in key defensive areas per 90.

The Englishman averaged nearly double the number of tackles won, whilst also completing double the amount of clearances registered by Saliba during the same time period.

He also matched the Arsenal man for interceptions completed, proving that defensively, he could be a great addition to Howe’s side.

Whilst on the face of it, £30m may seem a hefty sum for the 25-year-old, it would actually be excellent business, with Chelsea undoubtedly losing one of their better defenders depart the club.

He’s proven his talents in recent months, with Newcastle needing to pounce to prevent losing out on him, whilst also capitalising on the Blues’ naivety - such as with the capture of Hall - in offloading such a talented asset.