Newcastle United’s transfer window thus far has been fairly underwhelming, but Eddie Howe does have a couple of weeks left to thrash out a couple of high-quality signings which could steer the club back into Europe.

The Magpies have been showing interest in Chelsea winger Noni Madueke recently, as Howe aims to bolster his attacking options.

The youngster has impressed since joining in January 2023, scoring nine goals and grabbing three assists in just 46 matches.

With the Blues signing Pedro Neto however, it looks as though the Englishman may be allowed to leave.

He isn’t the only winger Newcastle are tracking. Could Howe land an even better player than Madueke by signing another Premier League winger?

Newcastle keen on signing former Man Utd starlet

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Newcastle have added Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga to their shortlist of potential attacking targets.

O’Rourke, while speaking on the Inside Track podcast, stated that the Magpies have opened discussions over multiple deals which could see the former Man United gem make the trip north in the coming weeks.

He certainly has experience in the Premier League and would give Howe much-needed quality on the right flank.

Could he be a better option than Madueke, however? Both starred for their respective sides last season.

Anthony Elanga’s season in numbers

The Swede made his debut for the Old Trafford side during the 2020/21 campaign, going on to make a total of 55 appearances in all competitions for the club.

It was time for a change of scenery last summer, hence the move to Forest, where the 22-year-old really came out of his shell.

In the Premier League, Elanga started 25 matches out of 36, scoring five times while chipping in with nine assists. This worked out as a goal contribution once every 2.5 matches.

Madueke, on the other hand, averaged a goal involvement every 3.2 games for Chelsea in the league last term.

Noni Madueke vs Anthony Elanga in the PL 2023/24 Metric Madueke Elanga Minutes per game 47 68 Goals 5 5 Expected Goals 2.49 6.57 Assists 2 9 Big chances created 2 14 Key passes per game 0.9 0.9 Successful dribbles per game 1.6 0.8 Shots per game 1.4 1.5

Not only that, but Elanga also averaged a greater shot-on-target percentage last term (40.7% vs 38.7%), generated more shot-creating actions (70 vs 51), took more touches in the opposition penalty area (122 vs 77) and registered more progressive carries (98 vs 76) in the Premier League, albeit in more minutes on the field.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Madueke may well be playing at a bigger club but it's Elanga who has proven himself to be a more consistent outlet since moving away from Man United.

Further boasting "frightening speed" - something he was praised for by Journalist Laurie Whitwell during his days at United - this trait could be a key asset to Howe during the 2024/25 campaign.

Anthony Gordon has shone on the left flank for the Magpies, but now a quality right-winger is required which could help the club return to Europe.

Injuries may have given Howe some breathing space, but a second consecutive season without continental football won't be tolerated on Tyneside, that’s for sure.