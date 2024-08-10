It is fair to say that Newcastle United have had an impressive pre-season on the whole. They are coming off the back of a campaign in which they failed to qualify for European football, after their heroics of reaching the Champions League the season before. Thus, Eddie Howe and his side need to bounce back in 2024/25 and attempt to return to continental action.

In terms of their pre-season so far, the Magpies have played four games and have won three of those. The victories have come against Hull City, Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds and Spanish side Girona, a particularly impressive 4-0 win. Their sole defeat came against another Japanese team, Yokohama F. Marinos.

The Magpies have certainly gone about things impressively during their pre-season campaign. This has certainly been helped by some key additions during the 2024 summer transfer window. Howe’s side have added security at the back with two goalkeepers including Odysseas Vlachodimos and defenders Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Hall, as well as attacking firepower in the form of young William Osula.

However, Newcastle might not be done there when it comes to signing attacking reinforcements, and have recently been linked to one Premier League star.

Newcastle target Premier League winger

The player in question here is Tottenham Hotspur and Sweden international winger Dejan Kulusevski. The 24-year-old former Juventus attacker showed plenty of his best form at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last campaign but could be in line for a departure from the club this summer.

According to an exclusive report from NUFC Blog, the Magpies ‘are big admirers’ of the 24-year-old winger, and could make a move for him during the summer transfer window. However, it does depend on other sales, with the North East outfit already set to invest a large sum in the signing of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, whom the Eagles value at £65m, according to Sky Sports.

With that being said, it could well be the case that Newcastle decide to push on for a deal to sign the Swede this summer. NUFC Blog reports that he ‘ticks several boxes’, including being just 24, as the Magpies look to lower the average age of their squad.

In terms of a price for Kulusevski this summer, the report did not confirm how much the Lilywhotes would want for their winger. However, he is valued at around £47.2m by Football Transfers, and Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United captain Gary Neville described him as a potential “£80m or £100m player”.

Why Kulusevski would be a good signing

There was no doubt that Kulusevski showed exactly why he could be such a threat from the right wing last season for Spurs. In 36 Premier League games for the North Londoners, the Sweden international got himself on the scoresheet eight times, and managed to grab three assists.

When in his best form, Kulusevski can be simply deadly, cutting in from the right wing on his left foot and operating in the half-space on the right looking to impact the game from a creative point of view in the final third, be it with a shot or a cross. Football scout Antonio Mango called the Swede a “diamond” of a player.

However, Kulusevski is a versatile player, and could also operate as a number 10, which he has done at times for Ange Postecoglou last season. Neville pointed out that the former Parma attacker "can be really special" in that role. In fact, the player himself confirmed to Sky Sports that he "always played in the middle" before moving to the right when he joined I Gialloblu.

Should the Magpies acquire the services of the Swede this summer, it would see an international duo come together at club level, too. Of course, the partnership in reference here is that of Kulusevski and his Sweden teammate Alexander Isak.

The 24-year-old Magpies forward was one of the most deadly strikers in the Premier League last term. Isak scored 21 times in just 30 appearances, making him the third top scorer in the top flight, as per FBref.

Although they have so far played 30 times together for the Swedish national team, Kulusevski and Isak have yet to combine for a goal. However, that could all change at Newcastle, and given the Spurs attacker’s creative ability and the Newcastle number 14’s clinical nature in front of goal, it might not be long before we see the pair register a joint goal involvement.

In terms of his creative numbers as per FBref, Kulusevski ranks highly amongst Premier League wingers and attacking midfielders. The former Parma attacker completed 2.38 passes into the penalty box per 90 minutes and 0.62 crosses into the penalty box last campaign. That ranked him in the top 7% and 3% in the top flight amongst wingers and number 10s.

Kulusevski creative passing stats 2023/24 PL Stat (per 90) Number Key passes 2.15 Progressive passes 4.69 Passes into the final third 1.79 Passes into the penalty box 2.38 Crosses into the penalty box 0.62 Stats from FBref

The former Real Sociedad striker excels when it comes to combination play in and around the box, given his quick feet, elite movement and impressive close control, as the goal below shows. The Spurs attacker’s stats show that he too loves to combine in such an area, a formula for the St James’ Park side which could wreak havoc on the Premier League, especially if the 24-year-old is allowed to roam around in central areas as he explained he prefers to do.

Given Kulusevski’s impressive attacking nature and creativity in the final third, it would not be surprising to see the pair link up for several goals and assists in that famous black and white shirt of Newcastle.

The Magpies could well get a bargain on Kulusevski at around £50m, and Howe could hold the key to helping unlock the £100m player Neville mentioned. If that is the case, Newcastle could be looking at one of the best players in the Premier League and perhaps the whole of the continent, as they look to return to the pinnacle of European football next season.