Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell appears to be a busy man, following a new update regarding the club's upcoming summer transfer business.

Cordero and Diao head Newcastle target list

Malaga teenager Antonio Cordero has been heavily linked with a summer move to the Magpies and now another youngster, Assane Diao, has also been mentioned as a target. The 19-year-old winger is currently plying his trade at Serie A side Como, but could soon head to Tyneside as Mitchell and Co. build for the future.

Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz has also been backed to seal a switch to Newcastle at the end of the season, but it may have to be part of a swap deal involving key midfielder Sandro Tonali, which will not appeal to the fans in St James'.

Meanwhile, Atalanta ace Ademola Lookman could leave the reigning Europa League holders this summer, having fallen out with manager Gian Peiro Gasperini. The Magpies are ready to swoop, but face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Newcastle could also reportedly be offered the chance to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, with the England international falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola this season, as well as struggling with injuries. He could come in and provide competition for Anthony Gordon on the left flank.

Newcastle want to sign CB, winger and attacking midfielder

According to The Daily Mail's Craig Hope, Newcastle are looking at signing three players in different areas of the pitch this summer alongside James Trafford, who is expected to join from Burnley.

As well as the Clarets goalkeeper, a "right-sided centre back, right winger and versatile midfielder/forward will also be sought", as Mitchell works his magic after leading a "scouting summit at Gateshead’s Hilton Hotel last weekend".