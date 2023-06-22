Newcastle United have added another player to their transfer radar this summer, with Football Insider reporting that Conor Gallagher is on their wanted list.

Are Newcastle United signing Conor Gallagher?

The midfielder was finally given a chance in the Chelsea first-team this campaign, featuring 35 times in the Premier League for the Blues over the year. He also managed three goals and one assist from the centre of the field despite his side's struggles, with the Blues finishing outside of the top half.

It was his showings during a spell with Crystal Palace that propelled him into the starting eleven with his parent club for the 2022/23 season. He featured 34 times for them and bagged eight goals and three assists - leading to his best campaign yet in terms of goal contributions. He wasn't able to hit the same heights back at Stamford Bridge but his showings have clearly still led to interest in his services.

That's because, according to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle are one of a number of sides keeping tabs on Gallagher, despite their very advanced move for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali.

He's believed to be on their wanted list during this summer transfer window, but they have yet to make an official offer for his services. They also face competition to add him to their ranks from Brighton and Tottenham too.

Neither of those clubs have made a concrete bid yet either but it appears as though the Seagulls could potentially try and use Moises Caicedo as a bargaining tool in a potential deal - something that Newcastle don't have.

Should they sign Gallagher along with Tonali?

It's unclear how much Gallagher could potentially cost Newcastle should they launch an official bid for the player, but CIES Football Observatory suggest that his value could be around the 40 million Euro mark (or £34.3m).

And he could be worth it too - his former boss Thomas Tuchel drew comparisons between the youngster and N'Golo Kante, and while that may be a bit of a reach, it showcases how highly he is viewed. This is further backed by football journalist Josh Bunting also praising his "stunning" ability in front of goal from his time in the Chelsea first-team.

Considering the money that the Toon now have at their disposal, they could certainly afford a fee around the suggested value. Signing Gallagher to add more end product while adding Tonali - who is expected to sign soon - to provide more balance and composure in deeper positions could bring an excellent does of quality and depth into the Magpies' central ranks.