After failing to make it back-to-back top four finishes in the Premier League this season, Newcastle United are reportedly set to turn their focus towards the summer transfer window, when they could pounce to hijack a player Chelsea are currently leading the way for.

Newcastle transfer news

After previously walking a fine line with Financial Fair Play rules, the rumours have circled regarding potential departures at St James' Park this summer, with Bruno Guimaraes at the centre of that. Reports have even suggested that the Brazilian is expected to leave Newcastle this summer, with the likes of Manchester City among those interested in securing his signature, though he has recently bought a house on Tyneside.

It would be quite the blow to lose a player of Guimaraes' calibre, there's no doubting that, but his exit would at least hand PIF further license to spend in the coming months, resulting in some much-needed improvement for Eddie Howe's side.

After a summer transfer window to forget last year too, with Sandro Tonali stealing the headlines for all the wrong reasons since completing a move, the Magpies will aim to make up for lost time, which could see a top forward arrive.

According to Sports Lens, PIF and Newcastle chiefs are lying in wait for their opportunity to hijack Chelsea's summer move for Ivan Toney, who will reportedly cost between £55m and £60m in the coming months.

It would be quite the full circle moment for Toney, who left Newcastle as a player who failed to cut it in the Premier League back in 2018 after several loan spells away. Now an England international and player in demand, Toney could make his St James' Park return to become the perfect partner to Alexander Isak, showing Callum Wilson the door in the process.

"Amazing" Toney can make Newcastle return to partner Isak

Toney has already shown glimpses of his quality once more since returning from a lengthy ban due to breaching betting rules, and a full pre-season would likely see him return to his very best. And if anyone needs reminders of what that best looks like, only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane scored more than Toney's 20 goals in the Premier League last season.

Given that Wilson is still struggling with injuries and not getting any younger, now is the time for Newcastle to strike when it comes to getting the best out of Isak by welcoming a fresh partner to lead the line.

League stats 23/24 (Via FBref) Ivan Toney Alexander Isak Starts 12 21 Goals 4 17 Expected Goals 4.7 15.9 Assists 1 1

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be well aware of the type of player he is likely to lose this summer, having previously said via Brentford's official website: "Ivan is amazing in many, many aspects.

"The way he copes with pressure and distractions is amazing. He’s been scoring goals, performing for the team and driving the team. He’s remarkable. I can only talk about the Ivan that I see every day around the place and he’s a fantastic person around the group. He’s got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of all the players, and every staff member."