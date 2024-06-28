Newcastle United are pushing to complete the signing of a "brilliant" £20m-rated long-term target in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are being linked with players left, right and centre this summer, with AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori emerging as a candidate to bolster Eddie Howe's defence. An approach has been made for the Englishman, who is seen as a dream partner for Sven Botman.

Tomori isn't the only Milan player being looked at by Newcastle, however, with fellow central defender Malick Thiaw seen as an alternative to him. Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti is also considered an option at the heart of the defence, which is clearly seen as a key area of the pitch to add quality. The 26-year-old made 30 starts in Serie A last season, proving to be a key figure for the Turin giants.

Leeds United ace Crysencio Summerville was named the Championship's best player last season, helping the Whites reach the playoff final, and he has been linked with a summer move to St James' Park, being seen as someone who could add quality in wide positions.

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is considered the top target for Newcastle between now and the beginning of next season, however, in what would be a statement piece of business, considering the England international has grown into a formidable player and is representing the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

Newcastle pushing to sign "brilliant" goalkeeper

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claims that Newcastle are trying to sign James Trafford with a larger up front fee, with Burnley wanting £20m after rejecting a £16m bid - which included lots of add-ons - earlier in the summer:

"In terms of priorities for incomings, Newcastle want a goalkeeper, and they're still working on James Trafford from Burnley. Burnley want £20million for that deal, and Newcastle's last offer was about £16million - but it was quite add-on heavy.

"So not only would Newcastle have to go up in value, but they would also have to provide more of a guaranteed fee to get that over the line. But they remain optimistic, nonetheless."

Trafford is arguably the standout goalkeeper for Newcastle to bring in as a long-term replacement for Nick Pope this summer, considering his age and potential. He will be viewed as England's future No.1, assuming he continues on his current trajectory.

Admittedly, 21-year-old found it tough in the Premier League at times last season, being relegated with Burnley in the process, but he still received plenty of praise for his performances, including from Ian Wright, who said: "He was brilliant, I was delighted for him. Coming into the Burnley side after a £19m move, Vincent Kompany has shown a lot of faith in him and he made some very, very good saves.

"A lot of the Burnley fans weren’t quite sure simply because of [Arijanet] Muric and how well he had done to come up, but he made some fantastic saves. It was great the way he spread himself, it was very Schmeichel-esque, that was a really good save."

To even be compared to Peter Schmeichel says a huge amount about Trafford's ability, given the Dane's status as one of the best 'keepers of all time, and Newcastle would potentially be signing a top-quality player for the next 10 to 15 years.