Newcastle United are close to agreeing a loan deal to sign a long-term target in January, according to a fresh report that has emerged this week.

Sandro Tonali replacements

After being found guilty of breaching several betting rules, Sandro Tonali has been banned from playing football for ten months, meaning that the club will have to cope without having him available until he stages his return to domestic action. With Bruno Guimaraes being the only other natural defensive midfielder that Eddie Howe has - and even he is better further forward - PIF will know that they need to enter the market to find a suitable successor, and there is one player in particular who has continued to be linked ever since the summer.

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips has fallen significantly low down in the pecking order having made zero starts and just four substitute appearances this season in the Premier League (WhoScored - Phillips statistics), and his potential availability has alerted club chiefs around the league.

The Magpies reportedly entered talks regarding a deal for the 28-year-old back in October, and with it since having also been revealed that he would be open to joining the club for the rest of the season, England’s international could soon be putting pen to paper at St. James’ Park if the following update is to be believed.

Newcastle set to sign Phillips

According to NUFC Blog, Newcastle are close to signing Phillips on loan, with an agreement between the two parties almost finalised ahead of January.

“Newcastle United are close to securing the signing of Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. We’re told it’s now ‘a case of when not if’ regarding his proposed move to St James’ Park, with a loan deal all but agreed ahead of the January transfer window.”

Phillips can still be a "Rolls Royce" for Howe

While Phillips hasn’t been a regular feature under Pep Guardiola since joining Man City, he still currently ranks in the 99th percentile for pass completion and the 95th percentile for clearances per 90 when he does get the chance to play, highlighting his composure on the ball alongside his ability to get rid of the danger (FBRef - Phillips statistics).

The Leeds-born talent also has the versatility to operate as a centre-back as well as in three roles in the midfield, so his ability to provide cover in positions outside of his own should any unexpected injuries occur would make him a wonderful option to have in the building considering the Magpies' issues this term (Transfermarkt - Phillips statistics).

As dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting, Howe’s target is like a “Rolls Royce” because he’s more than capable of putting in a marauding box-to-box performance when called upon, and this is a quality that he could be able to showcase more should he put pen to paper on Tyneside.

Finally, Phillips shares the same representative, CAA Stellar, as Nick Pope, Javier Manquillo and Elliot Anderson (Newcastle agents), so this existing connection that his management already have to the club could give the board a small advantage in getting this deal across the line in January.