Newcastle United are now reportedly closing in on signing a "long standing target" in a move that mirrors their deal to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton in 2023.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have already been busy this summer, welcoming Lloyd Kelly on a free deal following the expiry of his Bournemouth contract at the end of last season. His arrival instantly aids Newcastle's defensive depth problem with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles set to miss the start of the next campaign. And solving such issues could be a sign of things to come for the Magpies in the transfer window this summer.

Those at St James' Park have also been linked with further defensive reinforcements, from Euro 2024 star Riccardo Calafiori all the way to Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, who they've reportedly agreed personal terms with. The shot-stopper could arrive to provide instant back-up for Nick Pope, before eventually stepping into the number one role at Newcastle.

That said, it's not just Eddie Howe's backline that the Magpies are looking to add more depth to, given that they had just Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak to call on when it came to natural strikers last season.

According to Luke Edwards of The Telegraph, Newcastle are now "closing in" on signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is a "long standing target" at St James' Park. Whilst a deal is yet to be struck with Everton, Newcastle are reportedly pushing ahead in pursuit of reaching an agreement to sign the Goodison Park star this summer.

The forward could find himself following in the footsteps of Gordon, who swapped Merseyside for Tyneside in a deal worth a reported £45m back in January of 2023.

Move for "great" Calvert-Lewin raises Wilson question

As much as attacking depth is important, Calvert-Lewin's arrival would instantly raise some awkward questions regarding Wilson's role under Howe next season. Will the former Bournemouth star remain at least second in the pecking order behind Isak? Or will he find himself reserved to an emergency option role, with Calvert-Lewin stealing in ahead of him to compete with the Sweden international?

It's also worth noting that Wilson's Newcastle future came into question altogether not so long ago and with his contract set to expire next summer, an exit wouldn't send shockwaves around St James' Park in the coming months.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via Fbref) Dominic Calvert-Lewin Callum Wilson Minutes 2,171 991 Goals 7 9 Assists 2 1 Expected Goals 12.9 8.8

Despite his struggles to find his clinical touch in front of goal last season, Calvert-Lewin has been at the centre of praise in the past, including from Frank Lampard. The former Everton boss described the Toffees forward as "great" during his time in charge and may now be among those watching on as he completes a move to St James' Park this summer.