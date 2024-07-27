Just a handful of years ago, Miguel Almiron was arguably one of the most important players for Newcastle United during the first few months of the Saudi PIF revolution.

He enjoyed his best campaign for the Magpies in 2022/23, scoring 11 goals in 41 games in all competitions, helping Eddie Howe’s side secure a place in the Champions League.

However, last season was a dismal one for the Paraguayan, scoring just three Premier League goals - looking a shadow of his former self and potentially past his best.

He was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia back in January, but no move ever materialised, with the 30-year-old still on the books at St James’ Park.

That could be about to change, with Football Insider claiming that the winger is in advanced talks with an unnamed Saudi Arabian side to end his near five-year stint on Tyneside.

However, Howe and the hierarchy have already identified a replacement for the former Atlanta United man, with a move progressing nicely ahead of the start of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign in less than three weeks' time.

Newcastle agree terms to sign huge attacking talent

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have already agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

It’s not the first time the winger’s name has been linked with a move to the Magpies, with the Englishman on Howe’s attacking shortlist for the ongoing transfer window.

However, it appears as though the boss may be edging ever closer to securing a deal to sign one of his main targets, but it’s unknown how much a deal would set the club back.

The report also states that Newcastle see Madueke as a ‘significant improvement’ on the current options in the right-wing position, with the youngster’s tally of five goals slightly better than Almiron's despite featuring in seven games fewer last season.

Madueke would undoubtedly be an excellent addition for the Magpies, potentially following in the footsteps of one talent who was adored by the fanbase during his time on Tyneside.

Why Madueke has shades of Ben Arfa in his play style

French winger Hatem Ben Arfa arrived at St James’ Park as an unknown quantity, but after his time at the club, he left as a modern-day icon.

The left-footed forward made 86 appearances for the Magpies during his four-year spell at the club, with his ability to create chaos in the final third getting fans off their seats on a regular basis.

His sensational solo goal against Bolton Wanderers was undoubtedly the highlight of his time at Newcastle, but he also made a name for himself with his ability to cut inside off the right, with his tricky and unpredictable nature catching the eye.

Fast forward ten years from his departure, the club have been presented with an opportunity to sign Madueke - a talent who is very similar to Ben Arfa - featuring in the same position and liking to impress with their trickery as they chop onto their favoured left foot.

Despite being an impact player for the Blues since his move to Stamford Bridge, he’s produced some phenomenal stats - all of which would be a huge benefit to Howe’s side this season.

Noni Madueke's PL stats per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games played 23 Goals + assists 7 Pass accuracy 85% Progressive passes 4.4 Progressive carries 6.5 Successful take-ons 3.2 Shots taken 2.7 Stats via FBref

The “incredible” ace, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, produced 4.4 progressive passes and 6.5 progressive carries per 90 - with the latter ranking him within the top 2% of all forwards in Europe for 2023/24.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Madueke - who has the "capability to trick his opponent" according to former PSV midfielder Tommie van de Leegte - also managed 3.2 successful take-ons per 90, a tally that Ben Arfa would be proud of, showcasing the Englishman’s ability to drive past defenders and cut onto his favoured foot.

With the deal edging ever closer, it appears as though Howe could get one of his transfer targets, in a move that will certainly improve the attackers at his disposal.

It’s clear he possesses huge quality, with his ability to create endless opportunities certainly boosting the Magpies’ chances of securing a place in the Champions League once again next season.