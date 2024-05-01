When taking into account Eddie Howe's extensive injury list, Newcastle United's failure to make it back-to-back top-four finishes in the Premier League becomes far more understandable. After a lesson in the importance of squad depth, the Magpies have reportedly already got their summer business underway to avoid a repeat in the next campaign.

Newcastle transfer news

Newcastle's hand has been somewhat forced ahead of the transfer window by ACL injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, which sums up their battle with absentees throughout the season. The defensive duo will now miss part of the next campaign, leaving Howe with just Fabian Schar to call upon when it comes to recognised and consistent central defenders.

In need of reinforcements, the likes of Lloyd Kelly have been linked in what would be a free deal this summer. The Bournemouth defender, who can play at centre-back and full-back, ticks a number of boxes, be it Premier League experience, versatility, or age at just 25 years old. After an excellent campaign at Bournemouth to boot, Kelly is more than ready to step into a side vying for European football.

He won't be the only free option either, as per reports. According to Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Newcastle are set to sign Tosin Adarabioyo this summer following the expiry of the defender's Fulham contract at the end of the season.

The Magpies look to have won the race ahead of the likes of West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur to land the in-demand defender and begin to finally put an end to Howe's defensive depth issues.

It is also a deal that won't spark any FFP concerns, Adarabioyo could quickly become a wise piece of business by those at St James' Park looking to see Newcastle return to Europe's elite as soon as possible again.

"Special" Adarabioyo would replace Lascelles

It's worth noting that before his injury, Lascelles was a name linked with a move away from St James' Park, which likely leaves his future in doubt even when he does return. With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, Newcastle would be wise to welcome Adarabioyo as a ready-made replacement in the coming months.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Tosin Adarabioyo Jamaal Lascelles Progressive Carries 10 8 Progressive Passes 62 31 Tackles Won 11 9 Interceptions 25 5

Fulham boss Marco Silva is well aware of the quality that he is about to lose, having previously praised Adarabioyo so highly. Silva said (via Irish News): "He is a key player for us. He is one of the leaders in our dressing room and we need these guys to step in in the right moments and he did it.

“We missed him a lot, we missed him because he didn’t play the first three months of the season. Tosin is a special player for us, I can’t hide that situation. The way he can defend the box but also on the ball he is a special player for me, the way I want to play, the way he can build [from the back]."