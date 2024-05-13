Fabrizio Romano says that Newcastle United are closing in on a double signing this summer, with talks "progressing very well".

Newcastle transfer news

With the 2023/24 season now into its final week, attention will soon be turning predominantly to the summer transfer window, as Eddie Howe looks to make big strides in the market after a season defined by big injuries, particularly in defence.

Centre-back stands out as a key position to focus on for Newcastle, and Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has been linked with a move to St James' Park. The only negative regarding that rumour is that Alexander Isak has been backed to head the other way in a swap deal, which would be a huge blow regardless of how much cash was involved in the deal.

Howe could also be eyeing reunions with some of his former players at Bournemouth, with both Aaron Ramsdale and Lloyd Kelly seen as potential targets. The former is out of favour at Arsenal and will surely leave, while the latter will be available on a free transfer when his Cherries contract runs out.

Should Isak suddenly leave, a new striker will need to come in instead, and Bournemouth ace Dominic Solanke has emerged as an option, having enjoyed a strong season that has seen him score 19 goals in 37 appearances in the Premier League.

Newcastle closing in on double swoop

Taking to X on Monday, Romano claimed that Newcastle are closing in on the double signing of Tosin Adarabioyo and Kelly this summer, with free transfers for the pair on the cards: "Newcastle want to sign both Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo as free agents, plan progressing very well and fast.

"Kelly, priority target as NUFC are optimistic to make it happen very early in the summer. Talks also progressing with Adarabioyo as he’s set to leave Fulham."

The idea of Newcastle snapping up both the £70,000-a-week-combined Tosin (£40,000) and Kelly (£30,000) is exciting, and would immediately be a massive positive when it comes to depth in the defence. With both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles potentially out for the whole of 2024 with serious knee injuries, reinforcements at the back are paramount, and the two targets could be safe pairs of hands.

Tosin has enjoyed an impressive season for Fulham, winning an average of 2.9 aerial duels across 20 Premier League outings, and the fact that he was left out of the starting lineup against Manchester City on Saturday suggests that his head has been turned by a move away.

Meanwhile, Kelly may not be the most earth-shattering signing, but he is a versatile defender who can play at centre-back and left-back, covering two positions for Howe in the same way Dan Burn has done this term. He has now racked up 53 appearances in the top flight, being described as "incredible" by former Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil during his time at the club.

The fact that both would come in for free also makes it effective business without much risk, so even if the moves don't work out, the Magpies won't have wasted much money in taking a punt on them.