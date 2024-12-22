Newcastle United have conducted a scouting mission on a "stunning" Sunderland star ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report.

Newcastle looking to sign a defender

Back in November, Alan Shearer gave an overview of the positions he feels Newcastle need to strengthen this winter, saying: “I would definitely be targeting a centre-forward, a right-sided forward and probably a centre-half. Those are the three priority positions."

Since then, the Magpies have stepped up their interest in a number of centre-backs, with Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov becoming their top target in that area of the pitch, in light of his impressive performances in Ligue 1 this season.

Eric Garcia has also emerged as a target for Eddie Howe, with Barcelona willing to let the defender leave in January, should a potential suitor be willing to stump up a fee of around €25m (£21m) for his services.

Newcastle are looking at a number of options from players across the continent, however there are now indications they could make a move for a player from much closer to home, much to the discontent of their local rivals.

According to a report from The Boot Room, the Magpies are one of a number of that have scouted Sunderland's Daniel Ballard, but there will be significant competition for his signature.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are now pushing to sign the centre-back, while Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Fulham have also conducted scouting missions, which displays how impressive his performances have been so far this season.

As such, it may be difficult to win the race for Ballard's signature, and the rivalry with Sunderland will certainly do Newcastle no favours when it comes to potentially entering transfer negotiations.

Newcastle United's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (h) December 26th Manchester United (a) December 30th Tottenham Hotspur (a) January 4th Wolverhampton Wanderers (h) January 15th AFC Bournemouth (h) January 18th

Ballard impressing for the Black Cats

Sunderland are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League and Ballard has emerged as an important player, particularly in the last couple of months, cementing himself as a consistent starter and even providing a goal in the 3-2 win against Swansea City.

Lauded as "stunning" by journalist Josh Bunting, it is clear to see why so many top-flight clubs are keen on signing the 25-year-old, but a move to St. James' Park seems an unlikely scenario, given the circumstances.

It would be extremely unusual for Sunderland to sanction Ballard joining their main rivals, particularly when they're in a promotion race and there are a number of other interested parties who they could sell him to.

As such, Newcastle may be better off prioritising the signing of more realistic targets, such as Khusanov or Garcia, particularly considering the latter player will be allowed to leave Barcelona in January, making negotiations a lot easier to conduct.