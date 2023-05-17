Newcastle United are interested in striking a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, according to reports.

Where is Conor Gallagher now?

The Premier League starlet is an academy graduate at Stamford Bridge having worked his way up through the several youth ranks to become a regular first-team feature, making 42 senior appearances to date, but his future is very much in the air heading into the upcoming transfer window.

The England international has been limited to just 15 starts in the top-flight this season, with 17 of his outings being as a substitute after coming off the bench, so he is clearly low down in the pecking order with his lack of game time under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

Speaking to CaughtOffside in April, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Blues will consider any offers that arrive at their door for the 23-year-old and the journalist name-checked the Magpies and Liverpool as two potential destinations. It seems Eddie Howe is ready to capitalise on the situation by bringing him to St. James' Park.

Is Gallagher joining Newcastle?

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are "keen" to reach an agreement for Gallagher ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with the manager hoping to "bolster" his central ranks. PIF deployed chiefs to watch RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai last weekend, but it's stated that the boss would "prefer" a player with experience in the top-flight, matching the profile of his target in SW6.

The Epsom-born talent could be one of the "simplest" deals to get over the line considering how out of favour he is, with Todd Boehly happy to "listen" to bids before the imminent summer arrival of Mauricio Pochettino.

If Gallagher is to leave Chelsea, he will be hoping to settle down and make a new permanent home for himself having had four loan spells throughout his career, and being a long-term target of Howe, Newcastle should consider tabling a proposal to bring the central midfielder to the northeast.

The World Cup participant, who currently earns £50k-per-week, has posted 68 goal contributions (36 goals and 32 assists) in 252 appearances since first bursting onto the scene where after developing his game over the years, has been dubbed a “warrior” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Ranking in the 93rd percentile amongst midfelders for number of touches in the opposition’s penalty area shows that he’s always getting himself into the right positions in the final third. Gallagher additionally has the flexibility to operate in six various roles, including five in the centre and even out wide on the right wing, so as well as him being a cheaper target compared to the likes of Leicester City's James Maddison, he could also prove to be the more efficient choice for the long-term future of the club.