Newcastle United could make an early bid for a "wonderful" player in the summer transfer window, as they look to take advantage of his current club's financial issues.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies' season ended more positively than many expected in the end, with Eddie Howe getting players fit again and guiding his side to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

A new goalkeeper looks to be the order of the day at St James' Park, suggesting that Nick Pope is no longer seen as the perfect option between the sticks, and Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale looks like a primary target there. He and Howe know each other well after working together at Bournemouth in the past, and it is clear that David Raya is now very much first choice at the Emirates.

Alexander Isak has impressed greatly for Newcastle this season, scoring 21 goals in 27 league starts, but that's not to say that a new striker isn't needed, particularly if Callum Wilson is no longer at the club next term. Sevilla ace Youssef En-Nesyri has been backed to join Newcastle, following a strong campaign of his own that has seen him find the net 15 times in La Liga.

Centre-back additions are also a must, in terms of squad depth and covering for the absence of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has been strongly linked with a move to the Magpies while Lloyd Kelly is expected to join from Bournemouth.

Newcastle want to sign "wonderful" player

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Newcastle could make an early offer for Leicester City midfielder Kasey McAteer, and the Foxes may be forced to sell him this summer in order to aid their financial woes. Everton and Crystal Palace are also believed to be interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old, however, so there will be a battle to snap him up.

All three clubs are "monitoring the situation" of the forward, who is out of contract at the King Power Stadium at the end of next season, meaning now is the time for the Foxes to cash in on him.

McAteer could be an interesting signing by Newcastle, not necessarily coming in as a big-name addition, but a homegrown talent with plenty of potential. This season, he has scored six times in the Championship - more than Harvey Barnes' tally of five in a similar role - playing his part in Leicester winning the title and returning to the Premier League,

Meanwhile, Johnnie Jackson once lauded him during a spell on loan at AFC Wimbledon, saying: "His ability is there for all to see, but he has a real versatility about him in the positions he can play. A wonderful attitude to his work. He wants to work hard and improve. When you are looking at loanees, that’s the type you want."

The fact that Leicester are likely going to be forced to sell the £5,000-a-week McAteer means that Newcastle could even eye a cut-price deal, especially due to his contract situation, and he could be a handy squad player at St James' Park, proving to be capable of excelling on either flank.