Newcastle United are believed to be weighing up making an offer for a "world class" Champions League winner this summer, according to a new transfer claim.

Newcastle transfer news

After a fairly underwhelming 2023/24 season in the Premier League, the Magpies will be hoping to roar back into Champions League contention in August, with new signings needed to take them up another level.

Reinforcements are needed in various areas of the pitch, and while Alexander Isak represents a superb option leading the line, Lille and Canada star Jonathan David has been linked with a summer move to St James' Park. The 24-year-old is a prolific figure for both club and country, scoring 19 goals in 30 Ligue 1 starts last season.

David isn't the only rumoured attacking target for Newcastle, however, with Everton ace Dominic Calvert-Lewin also considered an option to come in and bolster the options that Eddie Howe has in the final third.

New Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell is looking to make an immediate impression after replacing Dan Ashworth, and he is keen on targeting a new defender and right-sided attacking player before pre-season gets underway, so the striker additions will likely have to wait until after those moves. And it appears the new transfer guru has identified an ambitious target for that right-wing spot.

Newcastle could make offer for "world class" ace

According to The Mirror [via NUFC Blog], Newcastle could decide to make a £40m offer for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry this summer. The Germany international faces an "uncertain future" after the addition of Michael Olise in Munich, meaning he could be sold this summer. The Magpies are considering a bid, but may face competition for such a talented player if the Bavarian giants decide to cash in around that £40m mark.

Gnabry could be such a statement signing by Newcastle in the summer window, considering how much pedigree he possesses as a footballer. The 29-year-old won the Champions League with Bayern back in 2020, has tasted Bundesliga glory five times and even topped the scoring charts for Germany at the 2016 Olympics.

Former Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand is a big admirer of the wide man, too, saying of him last year: "His stats are phenomenal. He's sitting in the top level, world class. He's come to Germany and set the place on fire, he was absolutely stunning tonight. His decision making has been extraordinary.

"I'll go as far as to say he's one of the most improved players in football at the moment. I don't think anyone's upwards trajectory is as sharp as his."

At 29, there would be some risk in signing Gnabry, in terms of him not necessarily representing a long-term option - injuries have also come his way - but he is a fantastic player who could add so much end product and experience to the attack.

He could also like the idea of going straight in as a key starter for Newcastle, having been behind the likes of Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane in the pecking order at Bayern, and now also having Olise to battle with.