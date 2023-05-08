Lionel Messi's potential return to the Nou Camp could allow for Raphinha to move to Newcastle United, according to reports.

Eddie Howe and the Newcastle board have begun to take steps toward assembling the squad they hope to start the 2023/24 season with.

What's the latest on Raphinha to Newcastle?

After the Brazilian appeared on the front cover of Sport, via Sport Witness, speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League has increased.

Newcastle have reportedly "made an approach" for the 26-year-old and if Lionel Messi does return to Barcelona after his recent fallout with PSG, it would make sense for an ambitious player like Raphinha to search for a club where he can challenge and play constantly.

Eddie Howe could give him that opportunity and with Newcastle said to be prepared to pay him more than the €12m (£10.4m) per year that he earns in La Liga, it's a move with promise.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also credited with interest - Barcelona's tight financial situation means that they will certainly enjoy a bidding war to increase their return on the initial £49m they spent to sign him.

In October 2021, current Gunner Gabriel Magalhaes praised his compatriot for his display in a 4-1 win over Uruguay, calling the former Leeds star a "phenomenon”.

Would a move for Raphinha make sense for Newcastle?

Raphinha is a special player - there is no doubting the quality he possesses even if he hasn't managed to set the world alight during his time at Barcelona, as he still sits highly in a number of attacking metrics across Europe's top leagues, like goals, assists and dribbles per 90.

This season he has been a double threat, scoring ten goals and assisting 11, and would be a player Howe could put to great use. Jacob Murphy has been effective for Newcastle this season but lacks the numbers to hold that right wing spot down.

What Bukayo Saka has become for Arsenal and what Mohamed Salah has been for Liverpool for years should lay down a blueprint for Newcastle to follow if Howe is looking to assemble a side worthy of competing in the knockouts of the Champions League. Raphinha certainly fits the bill and has Premier League experience so there would be fewer issues theoretically concerning the initial adjustment period after a transfer.

It's a move that makes sense for all parties - if Messi completes a return move to Barcelona - this move could advance quite quickly.