Newcastle United are the first team to have contacted Rennes regarding the transfer of attacking midfielder Lovro Majer.

Eddie Howe's outfit has exceeded all expectations this season to climb to third in the Premier League table, where they sit above the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Yet despite their impressive campaign, they won't be resting on their laurels this summer, with the increase workload from European football sure to test the depth in Howe's squad.

What do reports say about Lovro Majer to Newcastle?

Foot Mercato states that Newcastle are the first to make contact with Rennes over a summer transfer for Majer, who is no longer in favour with manager Bruno Génésio. While Newcastle are the first to make contact, it's noted that they are not the only Premier League side interested in signing him but requested "information not too long ago".

Majer, who reportedly has an "exit pass" this summer, will cost in the region of €40m (£35m) which is a very affordable price tag for Newcastle. If the decision is made to sign the 25-year-old, it's certain that finances will not hold the Magpies back.

With Newcastle essentially guaranteed a spot in next season's Champions League, smart recruitment is now key to ensuring they maintain their upward trajectory.

What would Majer add to Newcastle's squad?

This season, Majer has scored just two goals and assisted four in 1,893 minutes of football. It's not an incredible return but it's the first time in three seasons he has failed to register double digits for both goals and assists.

With that context in mind, he could quite easily slot into Newcastle's side due to his ability to create chances. The Croatian has an eye for a creative pass and with the likes of Alexander Isak making dangerous forward runs, having a player like Majer in support could be a dangerous proposition. He's got an "amazing left foot" and has long since been considered one of Croatia's most talented stars, with talent scout Jacek Kulig hailing his creativity and technique.

While Majer is a good player and would make a fine signing for Newcastle, he may provide more of a squad option for Howe and with European football certain to place strain on the energy levels of the Newcastle players, expanding the squad this summer is a priority.

While Liverpool have a decent sized squad, the Reds are an example of what fatigue and stress can do to players' bodies when playing high volumes of football. They played 63 games last season and the dropoff this campaing has been incredible to watch.

The Newcastle project is exciting and after coming so far since the takeover already, their rise may be meteoric if they can recruit wisely this summer.