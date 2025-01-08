Newcastle United have now made contact with the agents of a "phenomenal" £25 player, and he is open to a move to St. James' Park, according to a report.

Newcastle keen on a defender

Newcastle's search for a new defender continues as we enter the second week of the January transfer window, and they remain in the race to sign Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov, with reports revealing they are now among the frontrunners for his signature.

Khusanov is not the only Lens centre-back of interest to the Magpies, however, as they are also in the running for the 20-year-old's teammate, Kevin Danso, who could be brought in to play alongside Sven Botman.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Eddie Howe's side are leading the race to sign AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, who could be targeted as a cheaper alternative to Marc Guehi.

Milan would be looking for a fee in excess of £25m to part ways with Tomori, making him a far more affordable option than the Crystal Palace defender, who has a price tag three times higher at £75m.

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle have now made contact with the AC Milan defender's camp to see whether he will be available this month.

Last summer, the former Chelsea man resisted a return to the Premier League, but he is now more open to the move, having fallen down the pecking order at the San Siro.

The Englishman has barely received any game time in the Serie A since October, although he did return to the starting XI for the Italian Super Cup semi-final and final, with his side prevailing 2-1 against Inter in the final.

As such, it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old pushes to leave Milan, having forced his way back into starting contention over the past week.

What Tomori could bring to Newcastle

The centre-back has some Premier League experience, having previously played for Chelsea, and he was lauded as "phenomenal" by members of the media during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Since making the move to the Serie A, the five-time England international has also impressed, with journalist Josh Bunting previously stating he should be in contention for a call-up to his national side due to his positioning and reading of the game.

Newcastle are not expected to be in a financial position to make expensive signings this month, so a £25m deal for Tomori could make sense.

The only concern is the fact the AC Milan man has fallen out of favour at San Siro, but his recent reemergence in the starting XI could be a sign he has started to rediscover his best form.