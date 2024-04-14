Newcastle United could sanction the exit of a "unique" St James' Park hero in the summer transfer window, according to a key update regarding his future.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies secured an excellent 4-0 win at home to Tottenham on Saturday, jumping to sixth place in the Premier League at the time, ahead of what is hopefully a positive end to the season. Regardless of what happens in the remaining weeks of the campaign, a number of new signings are needed in the summer, with more depth required.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, and the 21-year-old appears to be seen as a replacement for Martin Dubravka. Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsdale is an option to join from Arsenal, providing stiff competition for Nick Pope between the sticks.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone has also emerged as a potential target for Eddie Howe, with the Magpies seen as unexpected candidates to snap him up in the coming months. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a solid season in the Bundesliga, starting 15 matches and averaging 1.8 tackles per game.

Newcastle are also believed to be interested in signing Billy Gilmour, too, with the Scotland international currently at Brighton, proving to be a strong performer in the middle of the park.

This could also be a summer that sees plenty of big names heading out of the St James' Park exit door, however, and there has been a development regarding one such player.

Newcastle planning to accept Almiron offer

According to a new report from Football Insider, Newcastle could be happy to sell Miguel Almiron this summer, having failed to complete a move to Saudi Arabia during the January transfer window.

The report says that the Paraguayan "could leave" the Magpies at the end of the season, and "clubs are expected to look at the forward as a potential target". Newcastle are actually "set to accept an appropriate offer", it is added.

This summer does feel like the natural time to bring an end to Almiron's time at Newcastle, with the wide attacker now 30 years of age and arguably not quite the force he was. That is outlined by a tally of just three goals in 29 Premier League outings this season, compared to 11 in the competition last time around.

The £60,000-a-week attacker has still been a good servant overall, though, netting 30 times in total and being hailed by Howe earlier this season, with the Magpies boss saying:

"He’s (Almiron) a unique footballer. I don’t think there’s anyone better at doing what he does – all energy, all action. I’d like to see his physical stats today because I’m sure they’d be through the roof. The quality he showed with his finish was very reminiscent of some of the goals he scored last year. It’s a great return to form for Miggy – he’s such an important player for us."

Almiron is contracted to Newcastle until 2026, so this upcoming window is arguably the last good chance to receive a healthy fee for him, rather than losing him on the cheap further down the line.