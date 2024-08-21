All summer long, Newcastle United have been on the hunt for a new right-sided attacker to try and bolster Eddie Howe’s attacking ranks.

However, after multiple failed attempts, with just ten days remaining in the transfer window, there’s not long left for the hierarchy and recruitment team to pick out a talent that would improve the options available to the Magpies boss.

Jacob Murphy started the season opener against Southampton in the Premier League last weekend, before being replaced by full-back Emil Krafth after Fabian Schar’s red card, with Miguel Almiron an unused substitute during the victory.

After such heavy investment, it’s evident that more needs to be spent to give Howe that option that he’s been craving all summer, but no deal seems close for any of the targets, which include Anthony Elanga and Noni Madueke.

As a result, the club could turn their attention to one player who has previously caught the eye in recent months.

Newcastle should make move for £35m talent

In the club’s hunt for a new right-sided attacker, it’s pivotal that they don’t make an erratic signing for the sake of an extra body, with any addition needing to be an upgrade on the players currently in that area.

One player they could reignite interest is PSV’s Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko, after previously registering interest in a move for the 21-year-old earlier in the summer.

However, they wouldn’t be alone in their hunt for the youngster, with Liverpool also touted as a potential destination for the talent who has already registered two goals in the Eredivisie this season.

Any deal for Bakayoko would cost an interested party around the £35m mark, a reasonable price given his impressive goal return so far in 2024/25.

He would prove to be an upgrade on the current crop of players at Howe’s disposal, whilst also a better option than one sensation who recently departed Tyneside.

Why Bakayoko would be an upgrade on Minteh

A lot of disappointment was expressed at the end of June when Newcastle offloaded young winger Yankuba Minteh in a £33m deal to help boost their PSR standing.

The Gambian winger produced a sensational campaign on loan at Dutch outfit Feyenoord, registering 15 goal contributions in just 27 appearances - helping Arne Slot’s side claim a Champions League spot.

Whilst the deal saw the Magpies make a £26m profit on the £8m fee they paid for him the summer prior, there were real expectations that he could’ve been the answer to the club’s right-wing issues - but ultimately they couldn’t risk a point deduction during the current campaign.

However, a potential move for Bakayoko would see Howe’s secure themselves a higher-quality talent, with the youngster dubbed as a “[Bukayo] Saka regen” by analyst Ben Mattinson, with the talent possessing a very similar trait of cutting inside onto his wand of a left foot.

When comparing both his and Minteh's respective stats from the Eredivisie last season, the Belgian came out on top in various key areas for an attacker, potentially adding much-needed quality to Newcastle’s front line.

Bakayoko registered more combined goals and assists than Minteh last season - with 21 in total in the league - demonstrating the added goalscoring threat that he possesses in attacking areas.

How Bakayoko & Minteh compare in the Eredivisie (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Bakayoko Minteh Games played 33 27 Goals + assists 21 15 Progressive passes 3.5 2.5 Pass accuracy 82% 64% Take-on success 53% 50% Carries into final third 3.6 3 Stats via FBref

He also averaged more progressive passes per 90, whilst completing more take-ons and carries into the final third, creating opportunities for himself or the likes of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

£35m for a player of his quality in today’s market could potentially be excellent business by the club, with his value set to soar with regular minutes in one of Europe’s leading divisions. That likeness to Saka is also another tick in the box, with the Englishman chalking up 34 goals and assists for Arsenal last season.

The Belgian has undeniable quality, allowing the Magpies to finally solve their right-winger hunt if they do revive their prior interest, whilst also handing the fanbase the opportunity to forget about the loss of Minteh.