Anthony Gordon has been a phenomenal addition for Newcastle United following his £45m move to Tyneside from fellow Premier League side Everton back in January 2023.

The 23-year-old looked as though he had settled in at St James’ Park last season, registering 11 goals and ten assists for Eddie Howe’s side - in a campaign which saw the Magpies narrowly miss out on a European spot.

However, it was an excellent personal season for the attacker, resulting in a call-up to the England national side for Euro 2024, but only featuring for a solitary minute in the 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

It’s crucial for his development under Howe that he doesn’t let his lack of game time for his nation take its toll, with the Magpies needing him to be on top form in 2024/25 if they are to secure a return to Champions League football.

Despite his excellent campaign last time out, he may face tough competition for a place in Howe’s starting lineup should his side enter a bidding war for one player who’s destined for the very top of European football.

Newcastle could enter bidding war for £30m ace

In recent months, Newcastle have constantly been linked with various moves for a new forward, but, as of yet, no new attackers have been added to the squad on Tyneside.

From Federico Chiesa to Wilfried Gnonto, the Magpies have been linked with a plethora of attacking talents, but they may have to act quickly if they are to secure the services of one talent.

The club have been touted with a potential move for Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville, but are not the only side interested in prising him away from Elland Road this summer.

Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and West Ham United have all registered interest in the 22-year-old, who could be available for £30m after setting the Championship alight last season, achieving a total of 28 combined goals and assists.

However, AS Roma are the latest side to enter the race, aiming to conclude a deal for his services as quickly as possible, given the high level of interest in his signature.

It would be a huge shame for the Magpies to miss out on such a talent, with Summerville producing stats far superior to Gordon during the 2023/24 campaign.

How Summerville compares to Anthony Gordon

When comparing the duo on FBref, it’s evident that the Dutch youngster has the edge over Gordon, albeit in a slightly lower-quality division.

The Leeds forward has excelled with the ball at his feet, completing more take-ons per 90 than the England international, achieving a 10% higher success rate - living up to the name of a “1v1 monster” as given to him by analyst Ben Mattinson.

How Summerville & Gordon's stats per 90 compare in 2023/24 Statistics Summerville Gordon Games played 43 35 Goals & assists 0.72 0.65 Progressive carries 5 4.3 Progressive passes 4.4 3.2 Shots attempted 3.2 2.5 Take-ons completed 2.5 1.7 Take-on success rate 51% 41% Stats via FBref

He’s also completed more progressive carries and passes per 90, demonstrating his ability to advance into attacking areas where possible - further bolstering Newcastle’s impressive goalscoring record which saw them register the fourth-best tally of goals in the Premier League last season.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Summerville managed to contribute with seven more combined goals or assists, averaging slightly more contributions than Gordon per 90, further showing his ability to create carnage in attacking areas.

With both players being naturally suited to the left-hand side, Summerville’s potential arrival could leave Howe with a huge dilemma in who to feature in their favoured role.

It’s a frightening prospect having such clinical options on either flank for Howe, with Summerville having the ability to end the club’s hunt for a new wide attacker.

As previously mentioned, they would face tough competition from Chelsea for his services, but if the Magpies can get a deal over the line for him this summer, it would give Newcastle a huge boost in their attempts to return to being Champions League nights back to St James'.