Newcastle United have made progress over the past few years, with Eddie Howe leading the first team to a new level, competing in the Champions League and vying for major honours.

One of the best parts about the Magpies' high flight has been the success in bringing some high-class talent to St. James' Park, with Alexander Isak in particular commanding a reputation as one of the best strikers in the business.

Newcastle's first-class striker

Isak has found his feet in recent games after a slow start to the 2024/25 campaign, having scored in successive matches against Chelsea before thumping a header past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya on Saturday to hand Newcastle a statement top-flight victory.

Having left Real Sociedad to join Newcastle in a £63m record transfer in 2022, Isak has been a menace in the Premier League, scoring 25 goals from 40 matches last season.

The Sweden international has been hailed for his "world-class" quality by pundit Harry Redknapp, and indeed, ranks among the top 17% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 15% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, highlighting his all-round quality.

A top, top player, and with Callum Wilson yet to feature this term and approaching the final few months of his contract, it's likely that United chiefs will be looking for fresh options to strengthen the number nine spot.

Funding needs to be directed in other areas, however, and with a talent as exciting as Sean Neave rising to the fore, transfer expenditure might just be put on hold.

Newcastle might have their next star striker cooking

Lewis Miley's emergence has almost been synonymous with that of Newcastle's, for the 18-year-old midfielder has already appeared 28 times for the Magpies, scoring once and providing four assists for his teammates.

Howe has entrusted the slick and age-defyingly cultured star with a prominent role, and he has been duly rewarded, for Miley is now the cream of an academy crop that hasn't enjoyed all that much success in recent years.

That said, Newcastle could now unleash another homegrown star in Neave who might even become their next version of Alan Shearer, who didn't actually make his way through the Toon youth ranks but is a city native and boyhood supporter nonetheless.

Alan Shearer in the Premier League Stats # Appearances 441 Goals 260 Assists 64 Goal rate 0.59 Assist rate 0.14 G/A rate 0.73 Titles 1 Golden Boot 3 PL POTY 1 PL POTM 4 Stats via Premier League

Neave, 17, has been in fine fettle for the youth side this term, having already scored seven goals from just eight appearances - meaning that he has doubled Isak's tally for the campaign.

In total, he's already scored 23 goals for Newcastle despite his young years and inexperience and will be gunning for a senior debut sooner rather than later.

A rangy footballer with power and pace in his legs, he could be the perfect option to serve as Isak's foil over the coming years, and might just captivate the Toon masses if he starts to find success on the major stage, for he could be the academy talent capable of bringing goals in abundance - Shearer 2.0.