The frustration around Newcastle United's disappointing summer has generally been discarded, which bears testament to Eddie Howe's tactical success since the season started less than six weeks ago.

The transfer window, moreover, slammed down its shutters less than three weeks ago, and though residual annoyance at the failure to sign Marc Guehi lingers still, fans know that victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday will send the Magpies flying to the top of the table.

Ah, it will be on a... pro-tem basis though. Manchester City face Arsenal in the clash of the titans on Sunday, so the law of probability rules that barring an absurdly high-scoring Newcastle win at Craven Cottage, they would have to settle for a lower platform on matchweek five's podium.

Of course, United have to win the match to validate such discussion, and Marco Silva's Cottagers are as drilled and determined an outfit as any in England's top flight.

Newcastle record vs Fulham (PL H2H) Season Date Venue Result 2023/24 06/04/24 Craven Cottage 1-0 win 2023/24 16/12/23 St. James' Park 3-0 win 2022/23 15/01/23 St. James' Park 1-0 win 2022/23 01/10/22 Craven Cottage 4-1 win 2020/21 23/05/21 Craven Cottage 2-0 win 2020/21 19/12/20 St. James' Park 1-1 draw 2020/21 12/05/19 Craven Cottage 4-0 win 2020/21 22/12/18 St. James' Park 0-0 draw Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see above, Newcastle have rather enjoyed their contests against Fulham over the past four years. Should they avoid defeat on Saturday, the Toon's unbeaten run against them will extend to ten matches.

It won't be easy though, especially since Newcastle have been rocked by some injury news, with Alexander Isak a fitness doubt...

Alexander Isak might miss out

Isak has been a revelation as St. James' Park's centre-forward over the past couple of years, joining in a club-record £63m transfer in 2022 and since scoring 36 goals and adding six assists across 72 matches.

Hailed as "one of the best number nines in the league" by his Tyneside manager, the Sweden international bagged 21 top-flight goals from 30 matches last year, behind only Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland in the final rankings.

And though he's only returned one strike from four appearances in the Premier League this season, the 23-year-old has been a constant threat and can change a game in a flash.

But he might be forced to sit the forthcoming fixture out. According to the Daily Mail's Craig Hope, Isak has injured a toe in the build-up to the match and is a major doubt.

The news is compounded by Callum Wilson's ongoing recovery from a back problem. The 32-year-old sharpshooter has yet to feature this season and may not be given the green light until the end of the month.

This means that Howe could be forced into thinking outside the box. Luckily, he has a dynamic forward who could be up to the task in Anthony Gordon.

Howe could unleash Anthony Gordon at No. 9

Gordon was crowned Newcastle's Player of the Year for 2023/24 after a truly fantastic campaign, posting 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions and dazzling with his pace and power and potency down the left wing, whipping past defenders in a blur of black-and-white stripes and flaxen hair.

But his intelligence and tactical flexibility saw him feature in a more traditional striker's position on occasion, with Howe acknowledging his qualities in times of need. Times such as this weekend.

It's no wonder that teams such as Liverpool and Manchester City were interested in signing Gordon this summer in deals worth £75m. It didn't materialise in the end but this is a credit to Newcastle's resilient standing against lucrative adversity.

He's an absolute "menace", as has been said by journalist and scout Antonio Mango, and having scored against Bournemouth already this year, Gordon will be hungry to take the next step and prove to his manager that he is his main man above all else, capable of stepping up in a different area to continue the exciting purple patch.

Gordon, furthermore, has scored 12 Premier League goals since the start of last season despite only missing ten big chances, speaking of a prolific nature that could serve Howe's unit well in a repackaged role.

Anthony Gordon: 2023/24 Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Left winger 39 10 8 Centre-forward 5 1 0 Right winger 3 1 3 Attacking midfield 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

He's no stranger to the middle lane, and Gordon's ball-carrying threat could be perfect against Fulham's intense defensive approach.

And anyway, with Harvey Barnes starting and in form, there will be a sustained degree of fluency. As per WhoScored, 43% of Newcastle's attacking play has come from the left flank, with Nottingham Forest the only team with greater pressure from this area, averaging 48% of their attacking play from the left.

Gordon's tenacity can also be something that will not only enhance his focal ability up top but also dynamise the attack and influence the performances of those around him, namely Barnes on the left and either Miguel Almiron or Jacob Murphy on the alternate side.

As per Sofascore, the England international has averaged 1.8 dribbles per game in the Premier League this season while also winning a whopping 63% of his ground duels.

Contextualising this feat: Dan Burn has won just 45% of his ground duels in the league so far.

Howe is renowned for his meticulous nature. The 46-year-old likes everything just so. He's entrenched in his ways but this is what makes him a high-class manager. Without wending off on a dour tangent, there's a reason why he is so highly coveted by the Three Lions set-up...

But Howe's tactical nous means that long ago he would have assessed Gordon's suitability in a central striking role, and might just find that it could be a move worth making against Fulham's compact defensive shape, stretching and contorting.

Let's wait and see, but Gordon has proved his worth and might just have the clinical ability to succeed, maintaining Newcastle's excellent record against Saturday's opposition.