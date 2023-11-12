Newcastle United have learned how much they will have to pay for a "potential star in the making", with his price tag revealed by his current club.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have had an up-and-down start to the season, with Eddie Howe's side forcing their way back into the top-four picture in the Premier League following a slow start to the campaign, but they are now struggling to get through their Champions League group.

The issue surrounding Sandro Tonali and his 10-month ban from playing competitive football has put a spanner in the works of Howe's plans, however, and without him around for the rest of the campaign, they could look to do some midfield business during the summer transfer window.

Close

A host of different players have been linked with a move to St James' Park, with Newcastle thought to be keen on signing Kalvin Phillips, but they could also look to a more attack-minded addition in the middle if recent reports are to be believed.

Newcastle learn Rayan Cherki asking price

According to Football Insider, Newcastle will need to pay at least £30m for the signing of Rayan Cherki, with the Lyon youngster a transfer target for the Magpies in the recent past. An offer as high as £40m "will be accepted".

The report states that a "well-placed source revealed that (two) sides feel Cherki could be a shrewd signing and see him as a 'potential star in the making'", with the other team in question believed to be Manchester United.

While Cherki is seen as a genuine target for Newcastle, it is important to stress that a January move looks out of the question, with Lyon not wanting to part ways with one of their star players during a relegation battle in Ligue 1. For that reason, a summer move looks far more likely, should Howe decide that the 20-year-old is a strong option to bring in and boost his squad.

The Frenchman remains an extremely young player, but Cherki's stats are impressive, having already made 112 appearances for Lyon, scoring 14 goals and registering 17 assists in that time. Those are impressive numbers for someone who is still maturing as a footballer, highlighting the end product he could bring to the Magpies in attacking midfield areas.

Rayan Cherki's key Lyon stats Total Appearances 112 Goals 14 Assists 17

The youngster, who can also play on the left wing, is out of contract at his current club in the summer of 2025, meaning next year could be the last chance for Lyon to earn as much as possible for his signature, acting as a further boost for Newcastle's negotiating team.

Signing elite young talent is essential for Howe moving forward, ensuring that his team are well-set into the future, and Cherki is someone who could be seen as a huge player for many years to come, having already drawn praise from none other than Kylian Mbappe.