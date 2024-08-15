All summer long, Newcastle United have been in the hunt for a new right-sided attacker to partner Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon - subsequently completing Eddie Howe’s attack.

However, with less than two weeks to go until the closure of the transfer window, the Magpies are yet to land a player in the aforementioned area, with time running out for the club to secure a new addition.

They’ve already sold the ready-made first-team starter in Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for £33m this summer to avoid a PSR breach, which could’ve resulted in the club being hit with a points deduction during the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Whilst they’ve undoubtedly got the money available to them after such a transfer, finding a player who would be able to provide the impact Howe is looking for is easier said than done.

As a result, they could turn to one player who’s previously been linked with a big-money transfer to St James’ Park.

Newcastle's search for a winger

After a long couple of months in the transfer market, there aren’t many elite right-sided forwards who haven’t been linked with a move to Tyneside.

However, despite previously being touted with a move, Barcelona’s Brazilian forward Raphinha could still prove to be an excellent addition before the closure of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old, who earns £205k-per-week, as per Capology, could be allowed to leave the Spanish this summer if any side matches his £51m valuation, with the rumoured price tag a very reasonable fee for a player of his quality.

The former Leeds United ace registered 15 goals or assists in his 28 LaLiga appearances last season, ending the campaign as the club’s second-highest goal contributor - finishing only behind Robert Lewandowski.

He could prove to be a better addition than another talent who has also been heavily touted with a move to Tyneside in recent weeks.

Why Raphinha would be a better option than Madueke

Chelsea youngster Noni Madueke has emerged as the most likely addition in forward areas for Howe’s side in recent weeks, with reports even going as far as claiming the Englishman had agreed personal terms with the Magpies.

It’s also claimed that he could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge if anyone matches his £30m valuation, despite only arriving in West London back in January 2023 from PSV Eindhoven.

Whilst he would be a cheaper option than Raphinha, the Brazilian would undoubtedly be a better addition for Howe’s side, with the 27-year-old blowing Madueke out of the water in 2023/24.

The “extraordinary” Barcelona talent, as described by former boss Xavi, managed more combined goal contributions than the Chelsea ace last season, whilst also managing more shots per 90 - making him a greater threat in attacking areas.

How Raphinha & Madueke compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Raphinha Madueke Games played 28 23 Goals + assists 15 7 Shots taken 3.8 2.7 Take-on success 52% 43% Aerials eon 64% 41% Shot-creating actions 5.9 4.4 Stats via FBref

He also managed more shot-creating actions, whilst registering a higher take-on success rate - demonstrating his quality in possession, allowing the likes of Isak to increase their own goalscoring tallies.

Whilst he may cost the Magpies an extra £21m this summer, it would be a worthwhile investment, signing a player who has featured in the Champions League for the last couple of seasons.

His quality in attacking areas is there for all to see, with his talents handing Howe a huge boost in his attempts to secure another season of Champions League football for the club after a one-year absence.