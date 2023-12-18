Newcastle United got their Premier League season back on track with a 3-0 home win over ten-man Fulham last game, responding to two humbling defeats back-to-back against Everton and Tottenham.

Lewis Miley became the club's youngest ever top-flight goalscorer in the convincing win over Marco Silva's Cottagers, whilst Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn also got in on the act in the second 45 minutes to hand Eddie Howe's Magpies the victory.

Picking up the deserved three points was dampened somewhat by first-teamers Fabian Schar and Joelinton limping off the St James' Park turf with injuries however, adding more numbers to the ever-growing list of players out with knocks for the Magpies.

The transfer window rolling around next month is perfectly timed therefore for the Toon to add fresh blood to the depleted group, with the club rumoured to be in for this talent from abroad.

Newcastle United transfers latest - Benjamin Rollheiser chase

Portuguese outlet O Jogo are reporting that Howe's side will have to show more drive in their pursuit for Estudiantes winger Benjamin Rollheiser to land the exciting forward, with Benfica now leading the way to win the South American winger's services.

The Premier League giants have been long-time admirers of Rollheiser so won't roll over easily for the Portuguese club to just swoop in, with The Sun reporting back in August via Alan Nixon that the 23-year-old winger was on the Magpies' shopping list in the summer.

If Newcastle are successful in signing the dynamic Argentinian figure, Almiron could be fearing about his immediate first-team future on Tyneside with Rollheiser arguably an upgrade on the Paraguayan midfielder who has become a Newcastle stalwart.

How Benjamin Rollheiser compares to Miguel Almiron

Described as being a "decisive" footballer by his Estudiantes manager Eduardo Dominguez earlier this year - even comparing his golden winger to Lionel Messi outlandishly - Rollheiser constantly steps up to the mark when his South American club need him to.

The 23-year-old's 2023 has been very fruitful, contributing to 20 goals in total in all competitions as his side went all the way in the Copa Argentina to lift the coveted trophy.

Whereas, Almiron's role in the Newcastle team this season in particular has been less than impactful in truth.

Newcastle's £21m man - which was a club record fee back in 2019 - did help himself to 11 goals last season, but only has three strikes in the top flight next to his name this season which suggests his powers are slightly diminishing.

Rollheiser would excel in a fast-paced attack at St James' Park over Almiron, adding a new freshness to the attacking areas at the club that could catch top-flight defences off-guard.

Comparing the two players via FBRef, the 23-year-old Argentinian attacker comes out on top in many of the key areas you want a winger to excel.

Daring and adventurous as seen in his ability to pull off audacious skills, 5 foot 9 Rollheiser also loves constantly bombing forward for Estudiantes with energy and trickery in abundance - completing 2.89 successful take-ons per 90 minutes over the last year as a full-throttle forward, compared to Almiron's more shy approach foraying forward which sees him complete a poor 1.02.

Moreover, Rollheiser's clinical edge trumps Almiron with the 23-year-old attempting 3.25 shots per 90 contrasted with the Newcastle man coming in at a lesser 2.33.

Only 11 appearances off making it to a landmark of 200 games in a Magpies shirt, it would be a bitter pill to swallow for Howe to gradually phase Almiron out of his first team.

But, for Newcastle to reach that next level and compete with the elite clubs, they will have to make significant upgrades in certain areas of the pitch with Rollheiser a signing they should continue to pursue to enhance the first team at St James' Park.