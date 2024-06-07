Newcastle United now reportedly have the chance to land a bargain deal for one of their transfer targets, who they were initially willing to pay over £50m for this summer.

The Magpies have already enjoyed a busy few weeks on the transfer front, welcoming Lewis Hall on a permanent deal and then turning their attention towards Lloyd Kelly, who is set to arrive on a free deal upon the expiry of his Bournemouth contract.

Two wise additions, Eddie Howe is beginning to get the defensive cover that his side so desperately needs. But that's not to he'll be without departures this summer, with Newcastle among the clubs who reportedly need to sell players before the end of June to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Under pressure to comply with such rules, bargain deals will be the name of the game for the Magpies this summer, which makes one update on an attacking target a particular boost.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus are now asking for just €40m-€45m (£34m-£38m) to sell Federico Chiesa this summer, with Newcastle among the interested parties. Previous reports indicated that those at St James' Park were willing to spend over £50m to sign the Serie A star in the coming months, but it now looks as though they could land a cut-price deal as Chiesa enters the final year of his current contract.

Set to star for Italy at Euro 2024, Newcastle will hope to beat both Arsenal and Chelsea to Chiesa's signature this summer.

"Fantastic" Chiesa can replace Almiron

With Miguel Almiron's Newcastle future still in doubt, Chiesa could arrive to not only offer Howe a suitable replacement for the winger, but also a possible upgrade, especially if the Italian gets back to his absolute best.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Federico Chiesa Miguel Almiron Goals 9 3 Assists 2 1 Key Passes 54 24 Ball Recoveries 62 97

Chiesa's output is particularly impressive when compared to Almiron and could instantly boost the likes of Alexander Isak even further to create a deadly duo at St James' Park. He's already earned the praise of those in England too, including that of Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, who said: "He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament.

"It’s his pace, his drive. He’s the one who is the threat, he’s potent, he wants to run in behind. He’s that modern day striker who can play anywhere across the front line and he’s as comfortable out wide as he is through the middle. He unnerves defenders with that pace, he’s so direct."