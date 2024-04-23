Newcastle United's forward line has caught the eye this season, with the Magpies finding the net on 69 occasions, a tally only beaten by the top three in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have both impressed under boss Eddie Howe, scoring a combined 27 goals in England's top flight - with the latter managing to reach double figures for the first time in his career.

The pair have been consistent starters this campaign despite the current injury crisis at St James' Park, often joined by a different player in the final third each game week.

Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron have all attempted to complete the Magpies' attacking trio, but their constant injury setbacks have prevented any of them from nailing down a starting spot on the right of Newcastle's frontline.

However, the club have been linked with a new forward in recent weeks, with the club needing to go all out this summer to win the race for his signature.

Newcastle could sign high-profile forward this summer

As per a report last month from Lee Ryder of Chronicle Live, Newcastle's head of recruitment Steve Nickson has previously been spotted at Wembley watching England vs Brazil - keeping a close eye on Gordon and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

However, he was also monitoring the Brazil squad, in particular, Barcelona forward Raphinha, who could be set for a move away from the Spanish club this summer.

The 27-year-old is also subject to interest from fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, with the Magpies potentially facing a battle to win the former Leeds United wideman's signature.

The Brazilian, who has featured 24 times in La Liga this season, could depart the Spanish giants, with Barça looking to raise funds where possible given their awful financial status.

Chronicle Live also state that the Brazilian could cost the Magpies £60m this summer, with the club needing to offload players before any players are brought into St James' Park.

Why Raphinha would be the dream Gordon partner

Although the £60m may seem hefty, the club would be welcoming one of the most productive forwards in Europe this season, with his stats allowing the likes of Isak and Gordon to reach the next level.

In La Liga this season, he's produced 0.6 assists per 90 - a stat that sees him rank higher than 99% of other forwards within Europe's top five leagues.

Raphinha has also averaged 4.3 progressive passes and 3.6 progressive carries per 90, with the Brazilian showcasing his desire to create opportunities in the final third.

The "magician" as dubbed by former Leeds teammate Dan James, has registered eight assists in the league this season, proving that he's also able to add an end-product to his ball-carrying ability.

Raphinha's La Liga stats 23/24 Statistics Tally Percentile Assists 0.6 99% Shots 3.9 99% Shot-creating actions 6.1 99% Progressive passes 4.3 75% Progressive carries 3.6 69% Stats via FBref

Although he's failed to find the net on as many occasions as Gordon and Isak, the 27-year-old has still produced multiple impressive stats, including 3.9 shots per 90 and 6.1 shot-creating actions - which, like his assists, ranks him above 99% of forwards this campaign.

Raphinha also has five league goals to his name in La Liga, taking his contributions to 13 - a tally that would certainly bolster Howe's already potent attack, helping to balance the forward line with Gordon one one flank and the Brazilian on the other.

His impressive stats are there for everyone to see, with the rumoured interest from other Premier League sides no surprise given his form in Catalonia this campaign.

Howe and the Saudi PIF must prioritise the addition of Raphinha this summer, with the forward's ability to create opportunities in front of goal hugely beneficial to the Magpies' European hopes, whilst allowing the club's forward to bolster their already impressive goalscoring tallies.