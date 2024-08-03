Malick Thiaw is a defender who has been constantly linked with a move to Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

The AC Milan centre-back could be on the move after the recent arrival of Serbian, Strahinja Pavlović, who arrived at the San Siro from RB Salzburg over the last couple of days.

The Magpies have limited options at the back, with Eddie Howe looking to recruit more depth to cover for the likes of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles who are both expected to be out until 2025 after suffering ACL injuries last season.

Lloyd Kelly has already arrived at St James’ Park this summer, but it’s looked for large spells as though Milan’s Thiaw would be the man to join the Englishman on Tyneside.

However, a new update has emerged that could see the Magpies shift away from the idea of securing a deal for Thiaw and prioritise a move for a Premier League star.

Newcastle could sign Premier League star this summer

On Friday afternoon, journalist David Ornstein confirmed that Newcastle had opened negotiations with Crystal Palace over a potential deal to sign centre-back Marc Guehi.

The 24-year-old, who has two years left on his current contract, starred for England at Euro 2024, featuring in all but one fixture - even registering the assist for Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time bicycle kick against Slovakia.

His rise to the England national team is hardly a surprise given his form at club level in 2023/24, starting 25 matches and becoming a key player in Oliver Glasner’s revolution at Selhurst Park.

As to be expected following his excellent form, he’s caught the eye of numerous Premier League clubs, including the Magpies, with Guehi undoubtedly improving the defensive unit whilst also potentially forming an excellent partnership with another star linked with a move to Tyneside.

Why Tomori would be a dream alongside Guehi

After previously being linked with a £40m move to join Howe’s side, Englishman Fikayo Tomori could form a partnership with Guehi once more should the pair both move to Tyneside.

The pair both came through the Chelsea academy, before moving away from Stamford Bridge in a bid to gain regular game time and further their professional careers.

The “sensational” talent, as described by scout Antonio Mango, enjoyed another successful campaign in Serie A during the 2023/24 campaign, winning an average of two tackles per 90, whilst making 1.6 blocks - helping Howe combat the poor defensive record from last season.

Fikayo Tomori's stats per 90 in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 26 Goals scored 4 Pass accuracy 91% Progressive passes 2.9 Tackles won 2 Interceptions 1.2 Blocks 1.6 Stats via FBref

He also excelled in possession, making an average of 2.9 progressive passes per 90, whilst achieving a pass completion rate of 91% - fitting perfectly into the Magpies’ philosophy of being comfortable on the ball all over the pitch.

With the bonus of their Chelsea connection, their respective transfers could allow the pair to form an exciting new partnership at St James' and catapult the Magpies back towards the Champions League places.

They would both be costly additions to the squad, but would both vastly improve the options currently at Howe’s disposal and would showcase the Saudi PIF's ambitions of taking the club to the next level.