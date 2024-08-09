Marc Guehi appears to be edging ever closer to being the next new signing to walk through the doors at Newcastle United.

In recent days, it had been confirmed that the Crystal Palace man had agreed personal terms over a potential move to St James’ Park - with just a fee needing to be agreed between the clubs before he can complete a medical on Tyneside.

Bolstering the backline has been one of Eddie Howe’s priorities this summer, with the 24-year-old undoubtedly improving the options currently at the manager’s disposal.

The defender starred at Euro 2024 for England, featuring in six of the seven games - missing just one outing due to suspension - helping Gareth Southgate’s side reach the final for a second successive European tournament.

He could be joined at Newcastle by one talent who could partner him during the 2024/25 campaign, further improving the Magpies’ backline and boosting the club’s chances of reaching the Champions League once again.

Newcastle could sign £50k-p/w talent this summer

In recent weeks, transfer activity has ramped up at Newcastle, with various players touted with a move to Tyneside to provide added quality in their attempts to return to European football.

One player who has previously been touted with a move is Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams, after his excellent end to the campaign under Nuno Espírito Santo.

The 23-year-old, who earns £50k-per-week, as per Capology, became a regular starter towards the back end of the season, winning three successive Player of the Month awards - an indication as to how impressive he was under the 50-year-old.

His impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with West Ham United also testing the waters for a potential move for Williams, but Forest were adamant they wanted to keep hold of the former Liverpool talent.

However, Newcastle could be able to tempt the youngster into a move with their project to cement themselves as consistent Champions League chasers, potentially forgetting about one player linked with a move away from Tyneside.

Why Williams could replace Trippier at Newcastle

In recent days, Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from Newcastle, with West Ham ready to test their resolve over a move for the 33-year-old.

The news comes after a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka seemingly hit a standstill, with the Hammers exploring other options - with Trippier one player new boss Julen Lopetegui is targeting ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

With the England international heading towards the twilight years of his professional career, the Magpies may want to cash in on him, with Williams potentially proving to be an upgrade on the former Atlético Madrid ace.

The “incredible” Welshman, as described by former boss Jürgen Klopp, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, but he did average more progressive carries last season - showcasing his desire to get into attacking areas.

How Williams & Trippier compare per 90 in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Williams Trippier Games played 26 28 Goals + assists 1 11 Progressive carries 2.6 1.4 Take-ons completed 1 0.7 Tackles won 1.9 1.5 Interceptions 1.2 1 Blocks 2.4 1.7 Stats via FBref

However, it’s defensively that has seen him excel, making him perfect for Guehi, winning more tackles and completing more interceptions per 90 - potentially helping Howe’s side return to the defensive solidity that saw them concede the joint-fewest number of goals in the division during 2022/23.

Whilst it’s unclear how much Williams would cost the Magpies, he’s proven in recent times at Forest that he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, potentially fitting straight into Howe’s starting lineup.

With the right-back only being 23, he has the potential to improve further and become a regular for many years to come at St James’, alongside new arrival Guehi.