With Newcastle United working tirelessly to secure a new centre-back before the transfer deadline on August 30th, it’s unclear how much money they will have to work with to try and improve the forward line.

Journalist Keith Downie confirmed on Wednesday that the club would have limited funds available for a new right-sided attacker should they complete a deal for Marc Guehi which could set them back up to £65m including add-ons.

However, the emergence of talks for a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba could allow the club to have more funds available, with the Burkina Faso international potentially costing the Magpies around the £43m mark.

It could allow Eddie Howe to dip into the transfer market to finally end their hunt for a new wideman, but as it stands there is no glaring obvious candidate to come in and provide an upgrade on the current options.

However, the club could revisit an old transfer target to provide Howe with an upgrade on one talent currently plying his trade at St James’ Park.

Jacob Murphy’s time at Newcastle

After arriving on Tyneside in a £12m deal from Norwich City back in the summer of 2017, winger Jacob Murphy joined the club with expectations of the attacker providing a ray of light during a dark time on and off the pitch for the Magpies.

He failed to make an immediate impact, being shipped out on two separate loan spells to Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom, before becoming a regular first-team squad member back in 2020.

He’s since made 137 appearances for the club in that four-year spell, registering three goals and seven assists in the Premier League last season - his best spell in the black and white of Newcastle.

Murphy has been an excellent squad member for Howe, providing a consistent presence in the first team despite their recent struggles with injuries across the board.

However, with the club looking for another push towards Champions League football, they may have to make harsh calls to try and give Howe the best opportunity to take the club back to the heights they hit in 2022/23.

Why Chiesa would be an upgrade on Murphy for Newcastle

Over the summer, Newcastle have been linked with a whole host of attacking talents to try and improve Howe’s forward department.

Federico Chiesa is just one player who has been touted with a move to Tyneside, with the Italian allowed to leave Juventus this summer after being left out of Thiago Motta’s first squad of the 2024/25 campaign.

Only a couple of years ago, the 26-year-old was lighting up Euro 2020, finishing the tournament as one of the hottest prospects in European football.

However, the Magpies now have the opportunity to sign Chiesa for as little as €15m (£13m) - with the Italian side desperately looking to offload the forward before the end of the window.

He would be a huge upgrade on Murphy, with his stats certainly proving that he would be a better option than the Englishman off the right side for Howe’s side.

The “unstoppable” Italian, as described by former international teammate Giorgio Chiellini, managed to register more combined goals and assists than the Newcastle ace, whilst also averaging more successful take-ons, showcasing his talent in the final third.

How Chiesa & Murphy compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Chiesa Murphy Games played 33 21 Goals + assists 11 10 Progressive carries 4.6 2.5 Shots taken 3 2.3 Shots on target 1 0.8 Pass accuracy 70% 66% Take-ons completed 1.4 1 Stats via FBref

He also averaged more shots and shots on target than Murphy - demonstrating his talents at being able to get shots off trouble the opposition, potentially allowing the Magpies to further increase their goalscoring tally this season.

Whilst it would be harsh to replace Murphy after being such a reliable member of the side, the game waits for nobody and if the club are to return to Champions League football, they must recruit elite level talents.

Chiesa would be exactly that for Newcastle, with his excellent ability in the final third handing Howe’s side with the perfect opportunity to mount a push for the Premier League’s top four.