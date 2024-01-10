Things haven’t quite gone to plan for Newcastle United this season. The FA Cup is now the only realistic chance the club have of picking up some silverware.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are 11 points adrift of the top four in the Premier League and have fixtures against Manchester City and Aston Villa up next.

The Geordie outfit look to be lacking experience and leadership on the pitch this campaign, someone who can keep a cool head amid scathing injury problems and defensive woes, but head coach Eddie Howe is reportedly looking to fix this issue before the January transfer window closes.

Newcastle United transfer news - Jordan Henderson

According to a report from the Daily Mail, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is keen to return to the Premier League just six months after moving to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia for a reported £12m, with the outlet claiming that Newcastle are one of the clubs in the market for a central midfielder.

This would be a controversial transfer as Henderson is a former Sunderland star, having made 79 appearances for the Black Cats across three years in the first-team at the Stadium of Light.

However, it could be a welcomed signing for the man who captained Liverpool throughout the club’s most successful spell since the 1980s and was even described as a “real leader” by journalist Josh Bunting due to his displays at Anfield.

Newcastle have been in the market for a midfielder, with reports linking the Magpies to Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, but Henderson would offer a cheaper alternative to the Blues' academy product as his market value currently sits at £6.4m, as per Transfermarkt.

Jordan Henderson stats comparison vs Sean Longstaff

During his most successful period with Liverpool, Henderson was used as a right central midfielder under Jurgen Klopp, with Fabinho operating as the lone pivot, protecting the backline. The experienced Englishman played 241 times as a central midfielder in 492 appearances for the Reds throughout his 12-year spell at the club.

At. St. James' Park, Sean Longstaff currently occupies this position in Howe's 4-3-3 formation. However, the boyhood Newcastle fan has struggled to have much end product in this role.

Longstaff has recorded three goals and two assists in 25 matches for the Magpies this term. His creative output is certainly the most worrying aspect of his performances this season. In fact, across all 161 appearances with Newcastle, Longstaff has registered just 11 assists which is an average of one assist every 14.6 matches.

Henderson would instantly help bolster Newcastle's creativity in this respect, based on his stats from his final campaign in English football in comparison to Longstaff this season.

Per 90 Metrics Jordan Henderson - 2022/23 Sean Longstaff - 2023/24 Assists 0.11 0.1 Expected Assists 0.16 0.11 Progressive Passes 8.2 4.94 Progressive Carries 1.61 0.65 Key Passes 1.42 0.88 Passes To Final 1/3 6.78 2.76 Passes To Penalty Area 1.99 0.82 Crosses 1.97 0.88 Passing Accuracy % 83.5 80.6 Stats via FBref

Nevertheless, signing Henderson also offers Howe the chance to push Bruno Guimaraes further forward, allowing the Brazilian to fulfil his creative instincts, something he hasn't been able to do ever since Sandro Tonali picked up a lengthy suspension earlier in the season.

The 33-year-old has played 162 times as a defensive midfielder. Perhaps now, given Henderson may not have the legs to play as an advanced midfielder anymore, Howe could push Bruno further forward and let him forge opportunities in the final third. In 62 matches as a central midfielder, the Brazil international has bagged 11 goal contributions, one every 5.6 matches on average which is far better than Longstaff's record.

Guimaraes is certainly capable of featuring as a deep-lying playmaker but the addition of Henderson could get him more involved in the final third while taking an underperforming Longstaff out of the side in the meantime.