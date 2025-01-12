If Newcastle United want to seize the moment and ensure their impressive improvements this winter bestow something tangible for the hungry Tynesiders, they will need to navigate the January transfer window confidently.

Exits are expected to dominate and indeed the supposed sales of Martin Dubravka and Miguel Almiron have created the loudest noise, but sporting director Paul Mitchell is eager to work with Eddie Howe vis-a-vis incomings if the right opportunity reveals itself.

Magpie supporters shouldn't get too excited, for Newcastle still harbours worries relating to the Premier League's profit and sustainability (PSR) rules and won't want to hamper an exciting season with repercussions.

But they are attentive to the market all the same and may find an excellent shot at strengthening by repeating their Lewis Hall blinder.

Newcastle's Lewis Hall blinder

Many a time Premier League clubs have targeted the fodder of another and reshaped them into a top-class star. Looking inwardly, Chris Wood and Elliot Anderson have gone from strength to strength at Nottingham Forest since leaving St. James' Park.

Newcastle have also benefitted, with Hall swapping Chelsea for Tyneside in 2023 and already, aged 20, being described as the "best left-back in the country, bar none" by Toon reporter Dominic Scurr.

Last year, Newcastle signed the dynamic youngster on an initial loan deal that was completed for £28m at the end of the 2023/24 season, and while he showed promise at first, he's now thriving through multi-layered performances for a Newcastle side targetting a seat at Europe's elite table once more.

Lewis Hall - Premier League (24/25) Match Stats* # Matches (starts) 20 (17) Goals 0 Assists 2 Clean sheets 6 Pass completion 85% Key passes* 1.4 Dribble (success)* 0.4 (58%) Ball recoveries* 4.5 Tackles + interceptions* 2.6 Clearances* 2.0 Total duels (won)* 4.2 (54%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Howe has had a taste of the riches that can be gained through plucking from Chelsea's bloated squad, and he seems to be keen on repeating the feat this month.

Howe looking at Chelsea midfielder

Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has made centre-midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall available for transfer, just six months after signing him from Leicester City for a £30m fee.

Dewsbury-Hall starred for Championship title winners last season but has languished on the periphery since joining Chelsea. It's becoming increasingly clear that he must close the door on a forgettable west London experience if he wants to maximise his quality.

Newcastle haven't received any fresh links with the 26-year-old, who is being courted by Graham Potter's West Ham United, but they have been known admirers over the past few months and could now swoop in for an underrated player.

What Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall would bring to Newcastle

Dewsbury-Hall might have been playing Championship football with Leicester last season, but you could tell that he was one of the most talented players in the division and more than capable of thriving in the Premier League, having been one of the Foxes better performers as they were relegated in 2022/23.

The Athletic's Rob Tanner praised the midfielder for "giving Leicester record-breaking creativity" as they soared back into the Premier League under Maresca's leadership, posting 12 goals and 14 assists across 44 matches.

He's an adept playmaker, yes, but Dewsbury-Hall isn't consigned to one category, offering a complete approach to the game that impelled Chelsea to effectively sign him as Conor Gallagher's replacement.

Newcastle have found success through Hall's signing, also benefitting from another Cobham graduate in Tino Livramento at right-back, with United bagging the one-time Chelsea youngster for an initial £32m figure, albeit from Southampton after he left London to make his name.

Chelsea must rue losing two talents, homegrown at that - Dewsbury-Hall differs, but might they come to regret the loss of another fringe player who restores their standing at a rival.

As per FBref, Dewsbury-Hall ranked among the top 7% of midfielders for goals scored in England's second flight last season, also ranking among the top 1% for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions and the top 8% for progressive carries and successful take-ons completed per 90.

The £80k-per-week ace has only played 55 minutes of Premier League football this season. He's started regularly in the Conference League but the calibre of opponent is far weaker than Chelsea will meet if, say, they qualify for the Champions League this season.

As mentioned, he's not a one-trick pony either, averaging 5.1 ball recoveries per game last season, as per Sofascore, and winning 56% of his ground duels, highlighting a versatile and balanced approach that Howe will of course demand to advance his project.

Once hailed for his "sensational" technical quality by former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, Dewsbury-Hall's transfer to Chelsea hasn't worked out, but that's not to say that he can't become a key player in Howe's system, jockeying for a place with Bruno Guimaraes and his peers.

Lewis Hall, albeit far younger, recognised the advantages in leaving Chelsea and moving forward at an ambitious project on Tyneside that would better recognise his skills.

With West Ham lurking and no doubt ready to back Potter this month, Newcastle need to raise their game and complete a dynamic midfield with one more piece of quality.