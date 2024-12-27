Only a few weeks ago, it was all doom and gloom on Tyneside. Things weren't going all that well. Newcastle United were struggling. And so on.

Newcastle have rekindled their ferocious attacking fires with statement victories in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, climbing back to the rim of European contention while dispatching Brentford at St. James' Park to set up a semi-final tie against Arsenal in the cup.

How fickle football is. Eddie Howe has formed a base from which Newcastle can build in 2025, with a disappointing summer transfer window likely affecting this season's performance level.

Exciting names will be targetted across a range of positions, but the Magpies may be forced to sell some of their shiniest silver, with several of the biggest names seemingly at risk of departure.

Newcastle's potential transfer exits

Newcastle staved off the threat of losing their best players this year by selling up-and-coming talents Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh.

This is all well and good, but unless European football is restored, that success might prove to be little more than a stay of execution for a United side that failed such ambitions last year and presently dwell in mid-table, albeit having returned to form emphatically.

As per The Athletic's Chris Waugh, PSR remains a concern for the Toon, who could be forced to consider Bruno Guimaraes' sale after the new year. The issue is compounded by Manchester City's intrigue, for they need a new midfielder of such elite proportions.

The non-committal Alexander Isak also presents a growing conundrum. The free-scoring Swede is one of the deadliest strikers across Europe but appears hesitant to sign a lucrative new deal at Newcastle, and with outfits like Arsenal keen on landing his signature.

Newcastle have fostered a skill in damage mitigation over the past few years, and there may yet be a way to strengthen the squad while retaining said superstars' signatures.

Indeed, certain Serie A giants hold a vested interest in bringing Sandro Tonali back to his homeland. Losing the elegant midfielder would certainly be to Howe's detriment, however.

Sandro Tonali's Newcastle future

According to Football Insider, Newcastle sources have revealed that the Toon could be forced to consider Tonali's exit at the end of the season.

Tonali's debut campaign in England was cut short last October when he was charged with breaching betting guidelines and was suspended until the start of the current campaign.

Newcastle signed AC Milan's midfield poster boy for about £55m, and though he scored on his debut in a demolition job over Aston Villa, he fizzled out and disappointed before being shackled to the stands.

However, he indeed petered out. But Tonali admitted himself that he was struggling to adapt to the English scene before his ban. It's fair to say that he's made headway since rejoining the fray in 2024/25.

This year, Tonali is proving himself worthy as a nailed-down figure in the engine room. Bringing pedigree, technical skill and intelligence to a side that yields one of the slickest attacks in the Premier League, though one that has struggled to get going for much of the season due to an absence of cohesion.

Italian journalist Martino Puccio has hailed him as a "world-class" player in the making during his Serie A career, and though he hasn't hit that vein in England, it's certainly within his capabilities, with improvements discernible already this term.

Premier League Stats - Sandro Tonali Match Stats* 2023/24 2024/25 Matches (starts) 8 (5) 15 (8) Goals 1 0 Assists 0 1 Touches* 39.8 38.2 Pass completion 88% 85% Big chances created 0 1 Dribbles* 0.4 0.4 Ball recoveries 2.5 3.9 Tackles + interceptions* 1.2 2.3 Total duels (won)* 2.1 (47%) 3.2 (56%) Stats via Sofascore

He's also showcasing energy that bespeaks his commitment to the cause, ranking among the top 9% of central midfielders in the Premier League this season for interceptions per 90 (1.84), as per FBref. Not just a maestro, Tonali is gritty and tenacious.

Newcastle lost a talented midfielder during the off-season: the homegrown Anderson. The silky midfielder signed for Nottingham Forest in a move worth about £35m.

Anderson has been a real star with the Tricky Trees this season, flourishing with a skilful and creative approach. The 22-year-old's tactical intelligence and versatility would have been perfect for connecting Howe's system together this year, but alas.

It needed to be done, all part of that aforementioned damage mitigation. Tonali, however, differs in that he is entering the prime of his career and does something that none of his teammates can emulate. Sure, Guimaraes is just as technical if not more so, but the Italian's vision and awareness combine with a distinct brand of skill that is rooted in his base skillset.

It's important to look at the situation openly. Tonali and Guimaraes haven't exactly thrived in conjunction during their time on the field, though the Italy international's recent form does suggest that lasting fluency is attainable.

Ultimately, it seems like Newcastle are going to be forced to give if they are also to take in the coming months and windows. Tonali would be an invaluable asset on the pitch over the coming years, but if his sale keeps even bigger fish in the pond, then it might not be the worst thing in the world.

It all comes down to diligence and pinpoint targeting. At their best, PIF's Newcastle can throw down with the best of them on the market. They've plateaued of late, but must now restore their integrity and reap the fruits thereafter.

In an ideal world, Tonali is a part of that future. Time will tell.