This wasn’t how it was meant to be for Newcastle United. When the Prince Investment Fund brought their war chest of cash to the northeast of England, there were remarkable rumours that Kylian Mbappe would soon be joining the project.

Fast forward a few years and the Magpies are facing up to the reality of financial fair play and the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

They have been unable to spend a penny in the January transfer window having been hamstrung by those legislations, forced to consider if they need to sell their star players.

Football is a funny old game but in this instance, it’s all the more incredible.

The January transfer window at Newcastle

Given the sheer financial backing Eddie Howe’s team have courtesy of their Saudi owners, each transfer window is seen as an exciting period for those at St James’ Park.

However, the January of 2024 has been a low-key affair as far as incomings are concerned.

Take a look at the outgoings, however, and there are some worries. That’s even if Newcastle are refusing to budge on their stance of Kieran Trippier.

The right-back has been targeted by Bayern Munich this month but Howe and Co aren’t willing to sell. Remarkably Callum Wilson has also been touted with an exit. Chelsea have been in the race but again, his status in the dressing room commands an extended stay at Newcastle.

The most likely of exits is Miguel Almiron. The diminutive Paraguayan has been targeted by clubs in the Saudi Pro League, with Al Shabab reportedly thought to have agreed terms with the player.

If Newcastle are able to bring in some cash in the remaining days of the window, where could they spend it?

One answer is Conor Gallagher with the Toon still reeling from Sandro Tonali’s betting offences. Gallagher hasn’t explicitly been linked this winter but the Chelsea man was a notorious target for the St James’ Park outfit last summer.

Touted at £50m, though, a move is unlikely to occur for a man similar in style to Yohan Cabaye.

How Conor Gallagher compares to Yohan Cabaye

The days of Mike Ashley didn’t bring many prosperous days but there were a few success stories in the transfer market. Not many, admittedly, but Cabaye certainly fits into the category of positivity.

Speaking about the Frenchman in 2013, Alan Pardew said: “The bottom line is that the player is a true character and has that X-factor.”

Those box office characteristics quickly made him a well-loved figure in the northeast, tallying up 18 goals and 14 assists in 93 outings for the Toon.

Those statistics might not sound amazing but his consistent displays were worth more than numbers could portray after a measly £4.5m move.

Whether it was that goal after three minutes against Sunderland in 2012 or a winning strike to end 41 years of hurt at Old Trafford, the central midfielder was certainly the man for the big occasion.

He was an orchestrator of play, a metronomic figure who kept things tidy but was also capable of sheer genius. He wasn’t particularly flashy, but he never needed to be.

The same could well be said of the aforementioned Gallagher. Indeed, he’s the shiniest car in the garage but he delivers most of the times he steps onto the field.

Like Cabaye, he’ll work hard for the team and provide immense balance in the middle of the park. Though, as Crystal Palace will tell you, he’s got that x-factor.

During a loan spell with the Eagles he really was a “monster” midfielder, as described by one analyst, outlining his attacking qualities by scoring eight and supplying five goals during a breakout campaign at Selhurst Park.

Cabaye perhaps was never a man to provide regular contributions in the final third but since heading back to Chelsea Gallagher has operated fewer times as that direct no.10. So, how do the two compare?

Conor Gallagher vs Yohan Cabaye Stat (per 90 mins) Gallager - 23/24 Cabaye - 17/18 Expected Goals (xG) 0.09 0.09 Expected Assists (xA) 0.12 0.14 Shots 1.34 1.44 Key Passes 1.44 1.59 Passes into final third 4.71 4.70 Progressive Passes 5.78 5.23 Shot-creating Actions 3.32 3.18 Tackles Won 2.89 2.65 Blocks 1.60 1.78 Touches 73.7 67.0 Carries 44.7 34.9 Stats via FBref.

Well, they’re almost identical statistically if we compare the numbers, racking up very similar numbers across a range of metrics, notably passing, shot-creating actions and even their defensive contributions.

It’s highly unlikely a deal will be done for Gallagher in the remaining days of the winter window but with Mauricio Pochettino’s men still under pressure to make a profit, who knows where the England international will be come the end of next summer. Time will tell.